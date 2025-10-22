Test-drive Toyota’s most affordable HEV yet at BGC Amphitheatre launch event and see the vehicle up close in dealerships nationwide starting Oct. 24

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) invites the public to the launch of the all-new Toyota ATIV, the most affordable HEV yet in Toyota’s lineup, happening at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. From Oct. 24 to 26, guests can explore and test-drive the different variants of the all-new Toyota ATIV, including the much-awaited Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) variant.

Guests can explore the Toyota ATIV’s smart design, advanced technology, and innovative hybrid features in an engaging showcase. Additionally, visitors can also participate in fun activities, win prizes, and have consultations with dealer marketing professionals to learn more about the most affordable hybrid in Toyota’s lineup.

As we inch closer to the launch of the All-New Toyota ATIV, TMP and its nationwide network of Toyota dealers have also joined in on the hype leading to the release of the Toyota ATIV making it easier for customers to experience the vehicle up close in Toyota showrooms near their location.

Creating a Better Future for our Next Generations

“We know that a lot of Filipinos, particularly those aspiring to have an HEV as their first vehicle, are eagerly awaiting the release of the Toyota ATIV,” shared Elijah Marcial, TMP First Vice-President for Marketing. “The Toyota ATIV launch at the Bonfacio Global City Amphitheatre and Toyota Dealers nationwide are great opportunities for everyone to see how electrified technology can fit seamlessly to their unique needs. With the launch of the ATIV as part of our Beyond Zero campaign, we’re not just aiming to make owning a hybrid easy and worry-free, we’re working to create a better, more sustainable future for all,” she added.

The Toyota ATIV as the Toyota Choice

“Choosing the All-New Toyota ATIV is a smart move for those who want style, comfort, and efficiency in one reliable package,” added Marcial. “It represents what The Toyota Choice is all about: giving Filipinos the freedom to choose a car that truly fits their lifestyle and budget, while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with Toyota’s trusted quality and value.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a new era in Toyota’s hybrid journey! Visit the Launch of the All-New Toyota ATIV from Oct. 24 to 26 at the Bonifacio Global City Amphitheatre, High Street, Taguig City or visit your nearest Toyota dealership today to learn more about how you can avail the All-New Toyota ATIV.

Customers may also visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/ativ to learn more about the product and submit product inquiries online.

