By Jay Ann Bonghanoy

Two industry leaders with one shared vision to help more Filipinos achieve their dream of homeownership. Global Dominion Financing, Inc. (GDFI), through its Real Estate Financing Division, proudly sealed a new partnership with PTR Properties, Inc., a trusted name in real estate development for nearly two decades.

The ceremonial signing was held at PTR Properties’ Satellite Office in Pasig City, attended by Mr. Peter Y. Ty, President and CEO of PTR Properties, Inc.; Ms. Dannah Mae B. Videra, Finance & Treasury OIC; and Ms. Amie T. Bendijo, Loans Associate. Representing Global Dominion were President & CEO Patricia Poco-Palacios, COO Melai Felicidario, and General Manager for Real Estate Financing Floriben Rae L. Oliveros, along with Consultant Anna Christina M. Vicente, marking a powerful alliance between two institutions built on trust, innovation, and shared purpose.

For 20 years, PTR Properties, also known as Peter the Rock (PTR), has stood firm in its promise to deliver quality and affordable homes to Filipino families. From a four-man team to a dynamic organization, PTR has built over 1,500 residential units through projects like Grand 21 Place, The Fifth at Rafael, One Capitol, and The Two Seven Residences. Building on this success, PTR expanded to Batangas under the leadership of President Peter Ty, launching its first subdivision in Lipa City and pioneering the use of Modern Asian Design for low-density communities. Today, Amiya Rosa One, Two, and Three continue PTR’s legacy of providing elegant and affordable homes to deserving Filipino families.

Global Dominion’s partnership with PTR Properties is more than a business agreement, it’s a shared commitment to make homeownership more accessible, flexible, and achievable for more Filipinos. Through Global Dominion Real Estate Financing, future PTR homeowners can now enjoy flexible financing solutions designed for diverse needs whether self-employed, OFW, or local professional with fast and reliable loan processing, supported by Global Dominion’s 150+ branches nationwide.

Both organizations share the belief that a good home is one of life’s true luxuries, a place where comfort, security, and growth come together. Through this partnership, PTR Properties and Global Dominion aim to bring that dream closer to reality for more Filipino families. Together, they embody what it means to be true Ka-Partner Mo sa Pag-Angat. Uplifting communities, creating opportunities, and fueling progress one home at a time. Because when companies with a heart for progress come together, dreams don’t just get built, they grow, they thrive, and they uplift lives.

