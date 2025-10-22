The North has even more to look forward to as SM Store in La Union officially opened its doors on Oct. 17, 2025, bringing the signature SM shopping experience, filled with style, convenience, and everyday excitement, closer to home.

More than just a retail destination, SM Store is a place where shopping becomes an experience, where every visit offers discovery, delight, and value. With its wide range of products and services, SM Store caters to every lifestyle and occasion, making it the ultimate one-stop shop for families across generations.

At SM Store La Union, shoppers can find everything they need and more — from fashion and beauty to home essentials, gadgets, toys, and travel musthaves. The store carries a wide lineup of well-loved local and international brands, including a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlet.

Beyond retail, SM Store enhances the shopping experience through its unique offerings such as SM Green Finds, a curated selection of eco-friendly and sustainable products; the Personal Shopper service for a more convenient, curated way to shop; and the SM Gift Registry, which helps customers celebrate life’s milestones with ease.

Opening week was made even more exciting with exclusive promos and rewards. Through the SMAC Grand Opening Blowout, shoppers earned up to 30 SMAC Points when they downloaded the SMAC&Shop App. SMAC members enjoyed 10% off plus an extra 100 SMAC Points, while those who paid using their SMAC Points received up to 200 points rebate. New SMAC members also received a free Jelly Bag upon registration.

Customers also scored exclusive treats such as a 16-inch suitcase for only P599 with a minimum P3,000 single-receipt spend, a Jisulife Pro 1 hand fan for only P1,299 with a P1,000 spend, and a folding wagon at P1,499 for a P2,000 purchase.

Special credit card promotions added to the thrill, with BDO, Metrobank, RCBC, and Chinabank cardholders enjoying exclusive discounts.

With its exciting lineup of brands, special services, and opening-day surprises, SM Store La Union brings a new wave of shopping joy and everyday convenience to the North.

Because whatever you need, or want, you’ve got it at the SM Store.

