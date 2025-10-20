Previously recognized for bridging startups and investors across Asia, IGNITE has once again taken center stage, this time, for its transformative 2025 edition that brought together the brightest minds in innovation under one roof.

Held on Oct. 15, 2025, at Fairmont Makati, IGNITE 2025 carried the theme “Gateway ASEAN: Expanding Markets, Empowering Growth.” The one-day conference turned the venue into a powerhouse of ideas and collaboration, uniting startups, investors, and industry leaders from across the region to spark meaningful partnerships and expand cross-border opportunities. The conference opened with an exclusive welcome dinner at the heart of Makati City, an intimate gathering where global guests, sponsors, and investors exchange ideas over shared aspirations and conversation, a fitting prologue to a day of purposeful dialogue.

The following morning, the event came alive with opening remarks from key figures shaping regional innovation: Executive Director Kazuo Nakamura of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Manila; Director III Jhino Illano of the DICT–ICT Industry Development Bureau; and Chief Technology Transfer Officer Russel Pili of DoST–PCIEERD. Their messages set the stage for a day of insight and action, grounded in shared commitment to ASEAN’s digital and innovation-driven growth.

The momentum continued with powerful keynotes, panel discussions, and breakout sessions led by global innovators and business leaders, covering AI-powered leadership, AI trends in ASEAN, and a preview of the ASEAN Summit PH 2025. Across sessions, conversations centered on emerging trends, market access, and the future of ASEAN’s innovation economy, offering fresh insights for entrepreneurs and corporations looking to scale regionally.

A highlight of the day was the JETRO Co-Innovation Pitch Session, an innovation challenge that brought together one Japanese corporation — Enebloom — and four rising Filipino startups: Better-ed, Klimatech, Hotelblock.ai, and Alerto. This cross-border pitch session showcased how Japanese and Philippine innovators can co-create solutions that address shared challenges and unlock new market opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Startup World Cup Philippines Regional Final concluded with Edge Tutor International Pte. Ltd. emerging as the national champion, earning the opportunity to represent the Philippines at the Grand Finale in Silicon Valley in 2026 — a milestone that highlights the country’s rising visibility in the global startup ecosystem. Rounding out the top three were Xeleqt Technology Innovations Inc. in second place and Avilta in third, both delivering strong pitches that impressed the panel of judges and reinforced the depth of talent in the Philippine innovation landscape.

Throughout the day, booth exhibitions showcased cutting-edge technologies and new business solutions. The event wrapped up with a by-invitation networking dinner, where connections turned into potential collaborations — an embodiment of IGNITE’s mission to build bridges across the ASEAN startup ecosystem.

Since its launch in 2017 by TechShake and dentsu, IGNITE has grown from a 500-participant gathering into one of the Philippines’ foremostinternational innovation conferences, drawing thousands from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the ASEAN region.

This year’s IGNITE 2025: Gateway ASEAN: Expanding Markets, Empowering Growth brought together over 1,000 participants, including investors, startups, and corporate innovators, supported by more than 70 community partners and a broad network of media partners such as Philippine Primer, When in Manila, Fintech News PH, and BusinessWorld.

And as Gateway ASEAN opened its doors this year, it did more than showcase technology and talent. It reminded the region of its shared potential, that when markets expand, growth is empowered, and the region moves forward, together.

