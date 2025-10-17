Our Lady of Peace Hospital (OLPH) in Parañaque formally received the donation for a brand-new hemodialysis machine from former Deputy House Speaker and businessman Michael “Mikee” Romero in partnership with the World Surgical Foundation Philippines (WSFP).



Mr. Romero’s donation comes in the heels of a recent assistance for the supply of vital medical diagnostic materials and equipment for far-flung Tawi-Tawi hospitals. Mr. Romero personally visited Mapun and Taganak islands, the most far-flung and southernmost of the Philippine archipelago.



The dialysis machine for the Parañaque hospital and other life-saving equipment are for treatment of indigent patients for who was built the hospital through the efforts of the surgeon-nun Sister Eva Maamo, who is now chairman emeritus of the Foundation for the Our Lady of Peace Missions, Inc. (FOLPMI).



It will be a cornerstone of OLPH’s Hemodialysis Center for the Poor, which will implement a no-balance-billing policy to ensure free dialysis sessions for marginalized Filipinos.



The donation comes amid a surge in dialysis cases nationwide. The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) has reported a 22% rise in patients undergoing dialysis from 2023 to 2024, including an alarming increase in younger individuals. On average, one Filipino dies every hour due to kidney failure.



OLPH coordinates with the WSFP for its initiatives to enhance its capacity to serve indigent communities.



Mr. Romero’s donation also strengthens the WSFP’s Adopt-a-Hospital Program, which helps capacitate partner hospitals to deliver affordable and quality healthcare.

Founded by Sister Eva Maamo, a surgeon and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, OLPH has long been known as a “hospital for the poor.” Through the Foundation of the Our Lady for Peace Mission, Inc. has provided medical and surgical care to underserved populations for decades and has been a consistent partner in humanitarian and community development work.



Mr. Romero and his family have been long-time supporters of Sister Eva’s initiatives, extending aid to both the hospital and its outreach missions.



Among these efforts is sustained assistance to the Aeta community at Sitio Gala in Subic, Zambales, where the foundation operates a livelihood, feeding, and educational program.



Years ago, Mr. Romero surprised the Aetas by bringing his PBA team, the Batang Pier, to the village — an event that gave the indigenous community a rare chance to connect with professional athletes while also highlighting the importance of inclusion and support for marginalized groups.



The professional basketball players immersed themselves in the local Aeta culture and saw firsthand the plight of their indigenous countrymen. A number of the Batang Pier players also committed a portion of their earnings to the Aeta community through the FOLPMI.



Beyond Subic, Mr. Romero has made health, education, and poverty alleviation central to his public service in the total of nine years he served as a three-term congressman and former Deputy Speaker of the House.



Ending his tenure as congressman last June, he continues to render civic assistance and leadership as chairman of the Association of Reservist and Reservist Administrator of the Philippines.



Last week, Mr. Romero traveled from the northernmost part of the Philippines, the Mavulis Island in Batanes, to the southernmost part of the country, Taganak island in Tawi-Tawi, to strengthen medical assistance to underserved parts of the country in coordination with the Western Mindanao Command.



Hospitals serving remote Mapun and Taganak islands received donations for vital medical diagnostic supplies and facilities. Lying far out as the southernmost Philippine island in Sulu Sea, Taganak is already 20 minutes by boat to Sabah, Malaysia.



Mr. Romero continues to travel around the Philippines, extending assistance as part of his personal outreach. He has also recently donated for the rebuilding of a burned-down hospital in Basco, Batanes and for the building of a fully-covered community multi-purpose center and basketball court in Mariki, Zamboanga City, a community that has seen devastating conflict.



Sister Eva Maamo was joined by OLPH Administrator Eidelbert Santiago, representing Dr. Lester Suntay, FOLPMI vice-president and WSFP CEO; Nilo Quinte, FOLPMI executive director; and Madeline Garcia, also of FOLPMI, in accepting Mr. Romero’s donation during signing rites.

