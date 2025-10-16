The Procurement and Supply Chain Institute of Asia (PASIA) proudly announces the return of PASIAWORLD 2025, Asia’s premier integrated conference on supply chain, procurement, and logistics, set for Nov. 13-14, 2025, at the Manila Marriott Hotel.

The two-day conference will gather the region’s most influential leaders, experts, and decision-makers to exchange insights, share best practices, and explore fast-evolving trends in the global supply chain and procurement landscape. Delegates can expect plenary sessions, panel discussions, interactive round tables, exhibits, and valuable networking opportunities that foster learning, collaboration, and innovation.

With the theme “Leading Supply Chain, Procurement & Logistics Innovations Amidst Volatility and Disruptions,” PASIAWORLD 2025 focuses on engaging more CEOs, CXOs, and professionals with the knowledge and foresight to navigate today’s complex, rapidly changing environment. It will spotlight agile, strategic, and tech-savvy leadership in supply chain management.

Key topics include strategic sourcing, category management, artificial intelligence in procurement intelligence, supplier performance, and decision-making. The program will also address global supply chain disruptions and strategies to improve visibility, resilience, and adaptability. ESG and sustainability will be highlighted as organizations face growing pressure to align with environmental, social, and governance goals.

A key highlight is the Ethics and Integrity Program Re-launch, where CEOs and procurement leaders from both public and private sectors will reaffirm their commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership.

Register now and be part of PASIAWORLD 2025 — where integrity meets innovation in shaping the future of supply chain and procurement.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

