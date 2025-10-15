METS Cold Storage Services, Inc. (METS), a trusted name in Philippine cold chain logistics, has taken a monumental step in its sustainability journey by partnering with First Gen Corp. (First Gen), the country’s leading renewable energy (RE) company, to power its massive Cagayan de Oro facility entirely with geothermal energy.

This landmark agreement marks METS as one of the first major logistics providers in the region to transition cold chain operations to a 100% clean energy source, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and setting a new industry standard for sustainable food preservation.

Securing Sustainable and Reliable Power

METS will source up to 2,050 kilowatts (kW) of RE for its Cagayan de Oro facility from the Mt. Apo Geothermal Power Plant, operated by Energy Development Corp. — a subsidiary of First Gen. The latter is among the biggest developers of geothermal power in the world, with over 1,200 megawatts of installed capacity.

The METS Cagayan de Oro facility is a critical pillar in the company’s national cold chain infrastructure. Offering over 22,000 metric tons of cold storage capacity, this hub is essential for extending the company’s market reach in Northern Mindanao and consolidating its leadership position in the Philippine logistics market.

The partnership between METS and First Gen also strategically secures the power needed for the facility’s upcoming expansion.

“This shift to geothermal energy is more than a power supply agreement; it’s a tangible demonstration of our commitment to a low-carbon future. We are simultaneously ensuring operational stability, achieving our ambitious sustainability goals, and driving down long-term energy costs,” said Eileen Tio-Ty, chief financial officer of METS. “Clean, reliable power is non-negotiable for safeguarding the food and medical supply chain.”

A Greener Chain for Essential Logistics

For the cold chain sector — which is inherently energy-intensive — this move underscores how essential logistics can be executed with environmental responsibility.

“Our partnership with METS demonstrates the critical role that indigenous geothermal energy plays in strengthening the Philippine cold chain while promoting genuine environmental stewardship,” said Arlene Sy-Soriano, head of Sales at First Gen.

Since its founding in 2010, METS has grown nationwide, operating across Cavite, Bulacan, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro, and providing over 100,000 pallet positions to importers, distributors, traders, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains. Its growth is consistently tied to its commitment to food safety, operational efficiency, and technological modernization.

By integrating renewable energy solutions and modern cold storage technologies, METS is positioning itself as a pioneer — proving that dependable logistics and sustainable, eco-friendly choices can go hand-in-hand.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.