OSAKA, JAPAN — The Philippine Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka received the Silver Award for Exhibition Design, recognizing its outstanding creativity, craftsmanship, and visitor experience.

Presented by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) — the organization that oversees and regulates World Expos — the award honors self-built pavilions with plots under 1,500 square meters that demonstrate exceptional exhibit design and storytelling.

On the same day, the Philippines also held the official closing ceremony of its Pavilion, celebrating six months of cultural exchange and collaboration. The event, held at the heart of the Yumeshima site, gathered dignitaries, partners, artists, and visitors in a vibrant tribute filled with messages of gratitude, unity, and forward vision — a fitting close to a Pavilion that left a lasting mark on global audiences.

Since opening its doors in April, the Philippine Pavilion has welcomed over 1.1M visitors, serving as a dynamic platform to showcase the country’s creativity, craftsmanship, and commitment to sustainability and community. Under the theme “Nature, Culture & Community — Woven Together for a Better Future,” the Pavilion stood out as a multisensory experience that combined AI-powered installations, traditional weaves, culinary showcases, and live performances.

Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines Chief Operating Officer and Secretary-General of the Philippine Organizing Committee Margarita Montemayor Nograles led the closing program. It was also attended by Ambassador Mylene Garcia-Albano of the Philippine Embassy in Japan and Tourism Undersecretary Myra Abbubakar reading the keynote speech of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

“From the very beginning, when this was just an idea drawn on paper, we knew that the Philippine Pavilion was going to be more than just a physical structure. It was going to be our nation’s heartbeat at Expo 2025 — a living expression of who we are: strong, creative, and bound by community. And now, as the curtains close, I stand before you knowing — with all certainty — that we did not just build a Pavilion.”

“We built pride. We built hope. We built a home for the Filipino spirit — here in Japan, and in the eyes of the world.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Designed as the first-ever live performance façade for the Philippines in World Expo history, the Pavilion featured over 200 handwoven panels created by Filipino weaving communities across all 18 regions of the country — the largest collaboration of its kind. Inside, 18 large-scale handwoven art pieces, the generative algorithm-powered “Dancing with Nature” experience, AI photobooths, Habi Shop, and the Hilot wellness corner engaged guests in an immersive journey through Philippine nature, culture, and healing traditions.

As part of the Pavilion’s second life, its key elements will be repatriated to the National Museum of the Philippines and select regional sites. Plans are also under way for the use of some of the elements in the upcoming ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) and Travex which will be held in Cebu in January 2026, extending the Pavilion’s impact beyond Expo.

“What we created here was both a space and a feeling — of warmth, of welcome, of wonder. And we carry that spirit home with us,” added Ms. Nograles. “Through the Pavilion, we invited the world to rediscover the Philippines — and we thank every visitor who answered that invitation. We look forward to welcoming more of you to our country very soon.”

A Platform for People, Partnerships, and Possibility

Throughout Expo 2025, the Philippine Pavilion served as a hub for cultural diplomacy, trade networking, and tourism promotion. From the Philippine National Day festivities to the MICE roadshow and investor meetings, the Expo participation catalyzed cross-sector partnerships that will continue long after the Expo gates close.

With Japan as one of the Philippines’ top tourism and trade partners, the Pavilion also played a key role in strengthening bilateral ties — fostering new collaborations with Japanese prefectures, travel agencies, media, and cultural institutions.

Looking Ahead

As the Philippines closes this remarkable chapter in Osaka, the message is clear: the work continues. Through community-based tourism, heritage-driven storytelling, and strategic partnerships, the country remains committed to positioning the Philippines as both a destination and a nation that’s rich in heart, history, and hope.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.