As Hongqi continues to dazzle the Philippine automobile market, the luxury marque remains committed to the highest standards of vehicle safety, with its newest flagship electric models — the E-H7 and E-HS7 — scoring 5-Star Ratings in the Euro NCAP standardized safety test. These models add to Hongqi’s already stellar record for safety, with the E-HS9 also having previously received a 5-Star Rating from the Euro NCAP.

For the models to secure the 5-Star Rating, sample vehicles must undergo and pass several extreme testing challenges. To name a few, vehicles are subjected to a water submersion test, to determine how well it can resist flood damages as well as leakages, smoke, explosion, and fire tests which were all passed without dire incident. The testing regime included simulated front and rear collisions at speeds of up to 100 km/h, followed by dedicated side-impact assessments which were once again hurdled with no significant deformation of the car’s pillars and with air bags deploying as designed. Finally, a compression test to simulate a massive object falling onto the vehicle, equivalent to nearly 7.8 tons on the panoramic glass roof, is performed. This final test left minimal deformation leaving ample survival space for occupants.

Through the 5-star rating achieved during rigorous Euro NCAP testing, Hongqi proves its commitment to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to keeping its passengers not only stylish and comfortable, but safe and protected.

“As faithful Hongqi owners know, the moment you step into a Hongqi vehicle, you immediately enter a world of luxury both inside and out. But feeling comfortable and looking great on the road mean nothing when a vehicle isn’t safe,” says Rashid Delgado, Hongqi PH and EVOxTerra president and TDG co-CEO. “That’s why our ultimate priority has always been the protection of all passengers, drivers, and even pedestrians, whenever someone takes the wheel of an E-H7 or E-HS7.”

The 5-star Euro NCAP rating attributed to Hongqi’s flagship models attests to designs and build quality that address the most common causes of road accidents, along with floods, dangerous road conditions, and unfortunate collisions.

On top of paramount safety considerations, the Hongqi E-HS7 and E-H7 feature stunning visuals, and incredible performance. The E-H7 sedan, starting at P2,280,000, provides an incredible single-charge driving range of 650 km; while the EHS7, starting at P2,580,000, offers a single-charge driving range of 540 km.

Car enthusiasts interested in test-driving the models are encouraged to visit Hongqi’s physical showrooms in BGC, Alabang, Manila Bay, and Quezon City. You may also visit Hongqi’s official website at www.hongqi.ph, or to follow Hongqi Philippines on Facebook (hongqi.philippines) and Instagram (@hongqi_ph) for more updates and information.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

