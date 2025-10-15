LANDBANK continues to strengthen its support for farmers and other players in the agricultural value chain with the regional rollout of the AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program in this province, bringing low-interest financing and capacity-building support closer to more agricultural communities nationwide.

Over 1,400 farmers from the municipalities of Aborlan, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Narra, Quezon, Rizal, and Sofronio Española gathered for the event, reflecting the strong interest of Palawan’s agri communities for accessible and affordable credit assistance.

LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz, along with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Director Mynard Bryan R. Mojica and Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) Deputy Executive Director Ma. Cristina G. Lopez, led the launch on October 10 at Brooke’s Point Event Center.

They were joined by Brooke’s Point Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr., Narra Mayor Gerandy B. Danao, and national and local partners from the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), National Irrigation Administration (NIA), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

“With the continued rollout of the LANDBANK AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program nationwide, we are deepening our commitment to empower farmers and other agri stakeholders, including those in far-flung provinces like Palawan. We aim to provide them with the financing, tools, and partnerships needed to strengthen agricultural productivity and build resilient livelihoods,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz.

Inclusive and holistic agri financing

Developed in partnership with the DA, DAR, ACPC, NIA and other private sector partners, the AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program is LANDBANK’s enhanced value chain-based financing initiative to provide holistic support to agricultural players.

The Program offers a fixed interest rate of 4.0% per annum for small farmers, fishers, and ARBs, with competitive rates for their associations and organizations, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), large enterprises, anchor firms, and agriculture graduates.

Borrowers benefit from simplified documentary requirements, free life and credit life insurance, and expanded access to technical and market support to help boost productivity and profitability.

The AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program is complemented by the LANDBANK ASCEND (Agri-Fishery Support through Capability Enhancement for Nationwide Development) initiative, a capacity-building component that provides farmers and fishers with training on digital financial literacy, sustainable agriculture, and enterprise development.

As of August 2025, LANDBANK has released P1.78 billion in loans under the AGRISENSO Plus Program, supporting over 12,000 borrowers nationwide. The Palawan rollout follows successful launches in Pampanga, Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Bukidnon, and Iloilo, with the next rollout scheduled in Negros Occidental later this month.

Strengthening partnerships for growth

The AGRISENSO Plus Lending Program also connects farmers and fishers to market opportunities through partnerships with anchor firms, such as Kita Agritech Corporation, Sarisuki Stores, Inc., TAO Foods Company, Inc., Yovel East Research and Development, Inc., and Unified Tillers Agriculture Cooperative (UTAC).

Santeh Feeds Corporation recently joined the roster of the Program anchor firms following the signing of a memorandum of agreement with LANDBANK on October 7 at LANDBANK Plaza in Manila.

The partnership will broaden the Program’s reach to aqua farmers nationwide who use Santeh Feeds’ products and services. It aims to boost productivity and strengthen the economic resilience of aqua farmers, while advancing sustainable aquaculture practices across the country.

Advancing digital financial inclusion

Meanwhile, LANDBANK and Palawan State University (PSU) have partnered to launch the Cash-Lite Campus initiative, advancing digital financial literacy and empowering students with secure, efficient banking solutions.

Launched on October 9, 2025 at the PSU Performing Arts Center, the initiative aims to reduce cash dependency and streamline transactions for University’s students, faculty, and staff through mobile and e-banking services.

“LANDBANK is here to help students build digital confidence in managing their finances — safely, smartly, and efficiently. Whether paying school fees, buying meals, or splitting costs with friends, our digital solutions make everyday transactions simpler and more secure,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz, who led the event, together with PSU President Dr. Ramon M. Docto and other officials.

The Cash-Lite Campus initiative introduces the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App (MBA) and other e-payment channels, equipping students with essential digital financial skills.

A key feature is the LANDBANK Piso Plus account, which can be opened via the LANDBANK MBA, with no initial deposit or maintaining balance. Pre-launch activities on October 8 engaged students in interactive missions to promote account opening and digital engagement.

The launch also featured a financial literacy session and live demonstrations of cashless transactions using the LANDBANK MBA, highlighting the convenience and security of digital banking.

The initiative is expected to result in over 12,000 new account openings and a significant boost in digital transactions at PSU, supporting LANDBANK’s mission to advance financial inclusion in the education sector.

