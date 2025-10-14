At Plantation Bay, a Real Resort with a Real Spa, we don’t believe in standing still. One of our most familiar landmarks, Valhalla Hall, has just been quietly transformed. What used to front a modest pond now faces a beautiful turquoise lagoon — and the difference is dramatic.

First-Floor Rooms with Direct Lagoon Access

Guests on the ground floor can now step straight out to the water. No crowded beaches, no elevators, no fuss — just slide the door open, and the lagoon is yours. It’s the kind of convenience usually reserved for high-end overwater villas in distant resorts, except here, it comes standard.

Second-Floor Rooms for Sunrise Lovers

Upstairs, the second-floor rooms offer expansive lagoon views framed by lush greenery and colonial-inspired architecture. But what truly sets them apart is the morning light. Sunrise over the lagoon is soft, golden, and impossible to ignore. For early risers — or anyone who wants to pretend to be one — this is the view worth waking up for. Add a cup of coffee and you might not want to leave your balcony.

Third-Floor Venue with Character

On the third floor, Valhalla’s venue space gives weddings, receptions, and corporate events something they never had before: a sweeping water view. If your event still isn’t memorable after that, it won’t be our fault.

A Smart Upgrade to a Classic

We didn’t tear anything down or reinvent the wheel. We simply made a good thing better. The renovation is part of Plantation Bay’s ongoing reinvestment in facilities that enhance guest experience while maintaining our low-rise, elegant landscape. With direct lagoon access, stunning sunrise views, and elevated event spaces, Valhalla Hall is now both a guest favorite and a smart business asset.

For more information, visit plantationbay.com.

