The Figaro Foundation marked the second year of its annual Coffee Tree Planting: From Crop to Cup 2025 by donating and planting 1,000 coffee seedlings in Purok 6, Sitio Bagbag, Brgy. San Isidro, Lipa City, Batangas. The initiative, joined by over 200 dedicated volunteers, highlights the Foundation’s mission to preserve and revitalize Batangas’ long-standing coffee culture while empowering local farming communities.

As part of its long-term commitment, the Figaro Foundation has pledged to conduct biannual maintenance and cleaning of the planting sites for the next two years to ensure that the seedlings thrive and contribute to sustainable coffee production. This effort underscores the Foundation’s dedication to not only planting trees but also creating lasting impact on the environment and the local economy.

“This tree planting program is more than just a one-day initiative—it is about cultivating the roots of Batangas’ coffee heritage for generations to come,” said Mary Joy Herrera, Administrator of the Figaro Foundation. “By engaging our volunteers, partners, and communities, we are building towards a future where local coffee farming continues to flourish.”

The milestone event was strengthened by a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed by key partners: Mary Joy Herrera (Figaro Foundation Administrator), John Christopher Laderas (Figaro Coffee Group Brand Manager), Mr. Ric Pesa (lot owner), and Hon. Tasiano Mea (Barangay Captain). This agreement formalizes support and partnership in sustaining the initiative’s environmental and community-driven goals.

Through projects like this, Figaro Foundation continues to demonstrate its commitment to both environmental stewardship and socio-economic upliftment by supporting local coffee growers. The program ensures that Batangas, historically known as a cradle of Philippine coffee, retains and enhances its reputation as a center of coffee excellence.

