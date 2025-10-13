The Philippine property sector is preparing for one of the most anticipated events of the year as Lamudi and Dot Property Group bring CONNECT Manila 2025 to the spotlight on Oct. 14, 2025, at The Peninsula Manila, Rigodon Ballroom, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

CONNECT Manila 2025 is envisioned as more than just a networking event. It is a space where developers, banks, CEOs, industry leaders, and real estate professionals can come together to share knowledge, strengthen relationships, and explore new opportunities that will help shape the future of the industry.

The half-day program is set to combine valuable learning with meaningful connections. Attendees will gain fresh perspectives on where Manila’s real estate market is headed, discover projects and financing opportunities through leading developers and banks, and pick up strategies to help agents increase sales and earnings. Beyond the discussions, the event offers rare networking opportunities with decision-makers and peers across the sector.

The speaker lineup includes respected industry figures such as Carl Dy, president of Spectrum Investments; Yvonne de la Peña-Sabordo, revenues consultant; Joe Curran, chief executive officer of Savills Philippines; Katrina T. Jocson, sales director for Brokers Network at RLC Residences; Joey Roi Bondoc, director and head of Research at Colliers; and Mart Polman, chief executive officer of Lamudi. Their insights will provide practical strategies to help participants navigate the evolving real estate landscape with confidence.

CONNECT events have already made an impact across Southeast Asia, particularly in Thailand, where they have built bridges between developers, agents, and property professionals. The Manila edition is expected to deliver the same world-class experience while putting the spotlight on the Philippine market. With collaboration and innovation at its core, CONNECT Manila 2025 promises to spark conversations, open doors for partnerships, and highlight growth opportunities for the industry.

Lamudi and Dot Property Group provide trusted digital platforms and services that support property seekers, developers, and real estate professionals. Through market insights, innovative tools, and industry events, they continue to strengthen connections and contribute to the growth of the real estate sector in Southeast Asia.

CONNECT Manila 2025 is set to be a milestone for Philippine real estate. Industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders are encouraged to save the date and be part of an afternoon dedicated to insights, strategies, and lasting connections.

