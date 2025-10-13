As momentum builds behind the resumption of the European Union-Philippines Free Trade Agreement (EU-PH FTA) negotiations, the Philippines stands at a strategic inflection point to deepen trade and investment partnerships with Europe. Recognizing this pivotal moment, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) proudly announce the 2025 European-Philippine Business Dialogue (EPBD) and European Investors’ Night, set to take place on Oct. 16, 2025 at Raffles & Fairmont, Makati City.

Slated as the flagship platform for high-level policy dialogue and investment promotion, this year’s events carry the theme: “Keeping the Philippine Centrestage,” underscoring the country’s growing prominence as a dynamic economic player in the region.

The 2025 EPBD will provide a timely and crucial platform for exploring how the Philippines can further enhance its economic competitiveness and deepen its relationship with Europe and the broader ASEAN region. It will feature insightful discussions on the country’s business and investment climate, with a focus on unlocking new trade opportunities.

This year, EPBD will highlight the policy reform such as:

The impact of the CREATE MORE Act, PPP Code, and other landmark economic reforms;

Opportunities stemming from the liberalization of foreign ownership in sectors such as renewable energy;

Investment prospects linked to the Build Better More Program and strategic infrastructure projects;

The role of initiatives like Green Lanes for Strategic Investments in facilitating high-impact ventures; and

Updates on the EU-PH FTA negotiations and strategies to enhance bilateral trade.

Among the confirmed speakers at the event are:

Hon. Amenah F. Pangandaman — Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management

Hon. Arsenio M. Balisacan — Secretary of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development

Hon. Frederick D. Go — Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs

The forum will be followed by the European Investors’ Night which will provide a valuable networking platform for participants to build connections, explore partnerships, and celebrate the growing ties between Europe and the Philippines.

The 2025 EPBD and European Investors’ Night are organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC), in partnership with the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and the Philippine Board of Investments (BoI).

These events are made possible through the invaluable support of a diverse group of partners and organizations. The IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) serve as Industry Partners, while PMFTC takes center stage as the Gold Partner. Ayala Corp., Concentrix, Elsal Ventures, HSBC, Lufthansa Technik Philippines, Pru Life UK, and SGV & Co. contribute as Bronze Partners.

The events are strongly supported by a network of Advocacy Partners, including the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, Embassy of Finland in Manila, Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Manila, Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Manila, Embassy of Sweden in Manila, Embassy of Ukraine in the Philippines, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Manila, Embassy of Ireland in the Philippines, Embassy of Romania to the Philippines, and The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila.

The events also feature Booth Partners: GROW, Inc., PNB, and Loft, with ADP proudly serving as the Table Top & Conference Kit Partner.

Bureau Veritas, Coca-Cola Europacific, Aboitiz Philippines, Jollibee Group, Nestlé, and Nague Malic Magnawa and Associates (NMM) Customs Brokers join as Table Top Partners.

Advocacy is further bolstered by Advocacy Supporters: Advantage Austria, the British Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, the French Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce, Inc., the Italian Chamber of Commerce Philippines, the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the Polish Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

The events’ prestigious venue partner is Raffles & Fairmont Makati, while leading media outlets The Manila Times, BusinessWorld, and the Philippine Business and News support the event as Media Partners.

Together, these distinguished partners ensure the success of the 2025 EPBD, fostering collaboration and strengthening the European-Philippine business ties.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.