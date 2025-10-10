In support of the country’s shift toward modernizing the transport sector, CarBEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), a pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) fleet solutions, has partnered with AngCars, the four-wheel ride-hailing arm of Angkas, to introduce the Philippines’ first large-scale all-electric fleet for app-based mobility.

The alliance represents a key milestone in advancing sustainable transport solutions in the Philippines, with equal focus on environmental impact and driver empowerment. Following the signing held last Oct. 6, CarBEV and AngCars are set to officially launch their partnership on Oct. 28, 2025, with the deployment of 50 brand-new Next Automatic Taxi of Bestune as the pilot fleet, setting a new benchmark for smart, efficient, and zero-emission urban mobility.

“This partnership with AngCars is more than a business move; it’s a step toward reshaping how Filipinos move,” said Christian Bradley, CEO of CarBEV. “Our vision is to make electric mobility accessible to everyone, helping operators lower costs, enhancing the passenger experience, and contributing to the country’s sustainability goals.”

Empowering the People Behind the Wheel

For CarBEV, electrifying transport is just the beginning; the real mission is empowering the people behind the wheel. Through CarBEV’s Lease-to-Own program, drivers can get behind the wheel of brand-new electric vehicles with zero down payment, up to 70% lower monthly costs compared to traditional gasoline units, and full coverage on maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance. The program allows drivers to focus on stable income opportunities while enjoying the long-term benefits of EV ownership. It also ensures they receive government-mandated benefits such as SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG contributions, giving drivers the stability of a secure and sustainable livelihood.

“Driver empowerment is part of our DNA at Angkas,” said Nur Laminero, head of AngCars. “Working with CarBEV lets us take that commitment further, helping our four-wheel drivers embrace sustainable mobility while improving their livelihood.

The collaboration reinforces the goals of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which advocates greener, more cost-efficient transport across the Philippines. By transitioning TNVS fleets from gasoline to electric, CarBEV and AngCars are leading the charge toward a transport system that benefits both the environment and urban commuters alike.

Toward a Smarter, Sustainable Philippines

The CarBEV x AngCars partnership represents just the beginning of a broader movement toward sustainable mobility in the Philippines. By 2026, CarBEV aims to expand its fleet to 1,000 electric vehicles, working closely with ride-hailing, logistics, and corporate partners to accelerate the country’s transition to cleaner transport systems.

“We want every ride to make a difference, for the environment, for drivers, and for passengers,” said CarBEV’s Mr. Bradley. “Our guiding principle is MiniMax (Minimum Expense, Maximum Comfort) because sustainability should never come at the cost of comfort or affordability. With partners like AngCars, we’re building a transport future where cleaner mobility also means better livelihoods and stronger communities.”

