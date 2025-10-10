“I have realized that it’s not just about wealth; but having good health is what truly matters,” confessed motivational speaker John Calub. “When I was diagnosed with Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome (CPPS), that was the turning point in my life.”

Mr. Calub, who rose from extreme poverty to become a very successful entrepreneur, claims that Biohacking and Frequency Healing can be the key to treating cancer, diabetes and other health issues without the high cost of traditional medicine and surgery.

Biohacking is the emerging field of life span extension and human performance enhancement. He is currently conducting educational programs on how to reverse aging, the use of natural remedies like ayurveda, pulsed electro-magnetic frequency therapy, earthing, meditation and breathwork.

His discovery to Biohacking stemmed from his near-death experience in 2020, when he was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with severe multiple gut health issues and a very rare health condition called non-bacterial chronic pelvic pain syndrome (more popularly called non-bacterial CPPS). Aside from receiving the bad news from the doctors that this is an incurable condition, he suffered excruciating pain daily.

He studied heavily the protocols of biohacking which included breathwork, ayurvedic herbal supplementation, biotechnology, ice bathing, red light therapy, grounding or earthing, frequency healing, genetic testing, detoxing, to name a few. Miraculously after applying these biohacking practices, his body experienced total rapid self-healing in less than 30 days! This all happened without the need anymore for expensive surgery, medication and hospitalization.

“Alll the severe pain I suffered was a gift from God,” confessed Mr. Calub. “Now, I’ve opened the door for Filipinos to experience rapid self-healing without the necessary costs.”

His vision for the future is to be able to create a better Philippines by helping fellow Pinoys develop a multi-millionaire mindset and have the necessary business skills to thrive in the new economy. He also wants to continue being a channel of blessings to more Filipinos by helping them not only through self-improvement but self-care practices.

To experience the Miracles Protocol yourself, all Pinoys are welcome to book a free frequency healing session every Monday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Success Mall office, Ground Floor, Broadway Centrum, Aurora Boulevard, Quezon City. You may contact 02 8711-1259 or +63939-422-6050 to reserve a slot. You may also email sccustomerservice3333@gmail.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.