Premier real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. has once again earned a spot among the Top 10 Developers in the Hubexo Asia Awards 2025, a distinction that celebrates the developer’s unwavering commitment to building well-crafted, meaningful spaces that elevate everyday living.

For over 53 years, Federal Land has gone beyond structures. It has shaped communities that bring comfort and connection to the lives of Filipinos. Guided by its mission of creating dynamic developments for generations to enjoy, the multi-awarded developer continues to expand its portfolio of residential, retail, offices, hospitality, and townships across key locations in Luzon and Cebu.

This vision comes to life across its portfolio of landmark developments. The Seasons Residences and the first and only Japanese mall MITSUKOSHI BGC in Bonifacio Global City embodies the craftsmanship and precision of Japanese design, offering Japan and Philippine lifestyles at its best. Grand Hyatt Manila Residences redefines luxury city living, offering the comfort of the five-star Grand Hyatt Manila hotel experience every day.

In Cebu’s dynamic property landscape, Federal Land has also made a mark with the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu hotel and five-tower Marco Polo Residences Cebu.

The Grand Midori Ortigas presents a modern Zen retreat amidst the vibrant CBD, a fitting condo community for urban dwellers. An 11.3 hectare horizontal development, Hartwood Village in Binan, Laguna blends the serenity of suburban living and life’s everyday conveniences. Federal Land Communities is a collection of master-planned, multi-use developments for the new era. These thoughtfully-executed properties such as Riverpark in General Trias, Meadowcrest in Biñan, and Grand Central Park in BGC were designed to be multi-functional.

Complementing these high-end developments is Horizon Land, the smart-value brand of Federal Land, which brings the same commitment to quality and design excellence to the broader market. Horizon Land’s projects, such as Siena Towers in Marikina, Quantum Residences and Palm Beach West in Pasay, offer practical, sensible homes for young professionals and small families seeking modern conveniences in strategic locations.

Recognized among the country’s best developers, Federal Land sees this honor not as a finish line but as a reminder of its commitment: to keep designing places for progress and spaces for life — one landmark development at a time.

To learn more about Federal Land and its award-winning properties, visit www.federalland.ph or call the hotline 0919-006-4137 to book a private viewing at one of its showrooms.

