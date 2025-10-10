Largest runner turnout of the Run For Wellness fun run by Southstar Drug and Maxicare

Running, more than a physical activity, is a pursuit of something greater: a healthier body and mind, a community, a sense of fulfillment or perhaps, overcoming a personal challenge. And in the process, it also provides valuable lessons that can be applied in your everyday life to unleash greatness such as taking better care of your body, recognizing big and small achievements, and going beyond your perceived limits.

This is the central theme of this year’s edition of Run For Wellness, an annual running event organized by Southstar Drug and Maxicare that encourages participants to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle through running.

Run For Wellness 2025 celebrated a vibrant running community across two legs, welcoming beginners, seasoned runners, families, barkadas, running clubs, and fitness enthusiasts. The first leg, held on July 22 at UP Diliman, Quezon City, saw over 9,000 participants, while the second leg held last September 14 in Naga City had 2,713 participants joining the 3K, 5K, and 10K categories.

This combined effort resulted in 11,902 total participants, marking the largest runner turnout for a Run For Wellness series to date.

Continuing their advocacy as champions of health and wellness, Southstar Drug and Maxicare Healthcare Corporation donated Php 50,000 to Naga City’s Persons with Disability Affairs Office that was received by Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo during the awarding ceremony of Run For Wellness Naga.

“The record-high turnout of participants in this year’s Run For Wellness shows how more people are prioritizing their overall health and well-being by integrating running and exercise in their life. Aside from unleashing greatness, this is also our way of encouraging Filipinos to take the first step towards a better version of themselves and develop healthier habits in the long run,” said

“On top of providing the finest healthcare services, Maxicare supports Filipinos in their journey towards their best life through events like Run For Wellness, reaffirming our commitment to enabling a healthier future,” said Raymond Hernandez, Maxicare Chief Customer Officer.

Unleashing greatness continues beyond the finish line. Run For Wellness is just the starting point, a catalyst when it comes to prioritizing one’s overall health and well-being. Take all the valuable lessons running has taught you—the rest of the journey is yours to take!

