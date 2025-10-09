Legazpi Savings Bank (LSB), a subsidiary of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), placed teachers at the heart of this year’s National Teachers’ Day Culminating Activity held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, where over 12,000 educators and education leaders nationwide gathered to celebrate the invaluable role of Filipino teachers.

Spearheaded by the Department of Education (DepEd) under the leadership of Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara, the program carried the theme “My Teacher, My Hero.” The event served as a heartfelt tribute to educators who shape lives every day and provided an opportunity for LSB to reaffirm its lifelong commitment to supporting teachers both inside and outside the classroom. No less than President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. graced the occasion as keynote speaker.

“Amplifying DepEd’s theme, our rallying mantra for this celebration was ‘Teacher, ikaw naman ngayon.’ This goes beyond LSB — it reflects the collective heartbeat of BPI and the Ayala Group, coming together with gratitude and purpose to honor those who have devoted their lives to teaching and nurturing generations,” said Jerome Minglana, LSB President.

Supporting teachers through financial empowerment

In line with this commitment to the education sector, LSB continues to develop and offer financial solutions designed to empower teachers. During the event, the bank highlighted this advocacy through an audiovisual presentation that underscored how its dedicated services can help educators better manage their financial needs, allowing them to focus on what matters most: nurturing the next generation of Filipinos.

“Our goal has always been to provide teachers with faster, simpler, and more reliable financial services to empower the teachers to achieve their goals and aspirations. Through these efforts, we hope to give back to those who continue to help shape dreams and build futures,” said Minglana.

Deepening partnership with DepEd

LSB’s presence at this culminating event reflects its growing collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd). Throughout the year, LSB has actively supported the education sector through various initiatives, including:

Donated laptops to enhance digital learning last February 2025

Supported the Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte last May 2025

Participated in Brigada Eskwela activities nationwide last June 2025

Supported the National Teachers’ Month celebrations in Mindanao (Koronadal) and Visayas (Dumaguete)

One BPI, One Ayala for Teachers

In partnership with BanKo, BPI AIA, other BPI groups such as Consumer Banking (Motorsiklo & Housing Loans), Digital Platform (VYBE by BPI), and members of the Ayala Group of companies specifically AC Health, GCash, Avida, Amaia, ACEN, AC Logistics, and Globe, LSB mounted an engaging tribute for teachers — complete with booths, games, giveaways, and raffle prizes.

“By partnering with DepEd and our colleagues in BPI and the Ayala Group, we are not only celebrating teachers but also giving them meaningful support,” said Elfren “Boyie” Sarte, LSB Chairman. “This is a testament to our collective commitment to nurture those who nurture the nation, in line with our vision of building a better Philippines — one family, one school, one community at a time.”

For more information about LSB and its services, visit https://www.legazpibank.com.ph/.

