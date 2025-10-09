In the pristine, remote beauty of Busuanga, Palawan, Angel Garden Resort offers guests an idyllic tropical escape. Today’s travelers want it all: a chance to disconnect in nature while also staying connected to share their experiences or work remotely. This is especially true in a province like Palawan, where only 37.7% of households had internet access as of 2020, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Recognizing the immense opportunity to bridge the digital divide, Angel Garden Resort took a significant step to meet the modern traveler’s expectations.

To address this, Globe Business partnered with the resort to install a dedicated 100 MBPS point-to-point radio link, delivering uninterrupted Wi-Fi across its 8-hectare property. This gives guests the freedom to be both relaxed and productive. They can upload high-resolution photos and travel vlogs in real-time to stay connected with friends and family, and unwind by streaming movies or playing online games while lounging on the beach. When it’s time to get down to business, they can also conduct stable video conferences and participate in webinars without interruption. Beyond the guest experience, this stable connectivity is also transforming operations for staff. The resort’s local employees, whose livelihoods depend on tourism, now have access to faster digital reservations, smoother guest communication to act on real-time feedback, and coordinate with tour partners more quickly and reliably. This not only empowers their digital marketing to attract more customers and reach a wider audience but also allows them to provide a higher level of service.

“The high-speed connectivity from Globe Business has transformed how we serve our guests and manage our daily operations,” said Louise Paez, Operations Manager of Angel Garden Resort. “Tasks that once took hours are now completed in minutes. This partnership allows us to invest in the future of our people and show that Busuanga is ready to welcome travelers who expect both natural beauty and digital convenience.”

Connectivity as a Growth Driver for Tourism

A study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) confirms that investing in digital infrastructure is integral to tourism growth. Angel Garden Resort, by working with Globe Business, has not only improved its operations and guest experience but has also set an example for how remote destinations can adapt to global travelers’ shifting demands.

Digital tools such as booking platforms, mobile apps, and digital travel certificates are reshaping traveler expectations. In response, Globe Business partners with hospitality enterprises to deliver connectivity that powers smoother operations and strengthens communities, most especially in areas where tourism is the lifeblood of local livelihoods.

“The tourism industry today is powered by digital access. Travelers expect to stay connected whether they’re sharing experiences on social media, reaching loved ones, or working remotely,” said KD Dizon, Vice President and Head of Globe Business. “What we’re seeing in Busuanga is proof that technology is not just for urban centers; it’s for every Filipino community that depends on tourism for growth. Our ‘malasakit’ philosophy drives us to deliver practical solutions so both small resorts and large hotels can thrive, ensuring that connectivity benefits not just travelers but also the workers, suppliers, and families who rely on tourism.”

By enabling partners to create meaningful guest experiences, Globe Business strengthens communities and contributes to the sector’s long-term growth.

For more information on how Globe Business is shaping the future of Philippine tourism, visit www.globe.com.ph/business/.

