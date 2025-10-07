At Cebuana Lhuillier, the country’s leading microfinance services provider, employees are more than staff—they are champions, innovators, and partners in shaping financial empowerment for millions of Filipinos. The organization celebrates every milestone, achievement, and breakthrough, ensuring that dedication never goes unnoticed.

“Our people are the heartbeat of Cebuana Lhuillier. Their dedication, creativity, and unwavering loyalty fuel everything we do. Recognizing and celebrating their contributions isn’t just a program—it is at the core of who we are. When our employees thrive, they empower millions of Filipinos, and together, we shape a culture of excellence, growth, and meaningful impact,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO.

This culture of recognition comes to life through the Brillo Awards, Cebuana Lhuillier’s highest honor for excellence—celebrating KaCebuanas whose performance, innovation, and impact drive the company forward. Each year, the program honors employees who exemplify dedication and deliver exceptional results, with the Regional Brillo Awards extending this recognition nationwide to spotlight outstanding achievements across the country. During Brillo, Cebuana Lhuillier also recognizes long-serving employees through its Loyalty Awards. This year, 779 KaCebuanas were honored for their years of dedicated service, a testament to the enduring commitment that strengthens the organization.

Complementing this flagship program are vibrant recognition platforms that keep the spirit of appreciation alive every day. Through Cebuana News Ngayon (CNN), the internal newsletter, success stories and achievements from across teams are shared, inspiring collaboration and camaraderie. Meanwhile, Workvivo, the company’s digital engagement hub, brings recognition in real time—spotlighting innovation, teamwork, and excellence while connecting employees across the network.

Building on this culture of recognition is Tatak Ka-Cebuana—an internal brand that embodies the values, pride, and shared identity of every employee. Alongside this is Galing Ka-Cebuana, a quarterly initiative that acknowledges outstanding contributions through tokens, certificates, and recognition, shining a spotlight on individuals who exemplify excellence and inspiring others to bring out their very best.

Beyond applause and trophies, Cebuana Lhuillier reinforces its appreciation with performance-driven rewards, guaranteed bonuses, and annual performance incentives – ensuring employees not only feel valued but also financially secure and motivated to create meaningful impact.

“Every employee deserves to feel valued, not just for the work they do, but for the dedication, creativity, and integrity they bring to the organization. Recognition is more than acknowledgment—it fuels motivation, strengthens loyalty, and instills a sense of pride that drives our people to perform at their best every single day. When employees feel seen and appreciated, they are empowered to innovate, collaborate, and contribute meaningfully to the success of Cebuana Lhuillier,” said Jo-Ann Tacorda, First Vice President and Group Head for Corporate Services.

By making recognition a central part of its culture, Cebuana Lhuillier doesn’t just reward employees—it inspires them to grow, lead, and leave a legacy of impact.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

