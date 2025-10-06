Motorcycle taxi platform MOVE IT is elevating industry standards with a Driver-Led, Tech-Reinforced Safety Commitment — a comprehensive program that pairs professionalized rider training with live safety technologies at scale. The company reported a 99.999% incident-free completion rate across thousands of daily rides, and says its priorities are now squarely on the remaining ~0.001% trips.

“Near-perfect isn’t the finish line,” said MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto. “Leadership in safety means raising the bar every day — professional riders, real-time protection, and transparent accountability on every single trip.”

At the MOVE IT Moto-Taxi Road Safety Dialogue, 31 MOVE IT rider-partner communities signed the Katuwang sa Kaligtasan sa Kalsada, a pledge that anchors a community-led safety culture across the motorcycle taxi sector.

Driver-Led Safety: Professional Standards by Design

MOVE IT’s Pasado Bago Pasada framework subjects every rider to rigorous onboarding, continuous upskilling, and bi-annual retraining.

Highlights of the Pasado Bago Pasada Framework:

Every rider undergoes full government clearance verification. MOVE IT reports 100% compliance with document requirements.

Almost 60% of motorcycles pass inspection on the first attempt , underscoring the strict compliance standards for roadworthiness before deployment.

More than 80% of applicants clear the initial skills test, with the remainder retrained until they meet safety benchmarks.

All riders are mandated to retrain every six months , reinforcing a culture of continuous improvement.

MOVE IT also collaborated with Ateneo’s Bulatao Center for Psychological Services to produce a first-of-its-kind Behavioral Assessment Tool for the motorcycle taxi industry, set to roll out this quarter. Unlike conventional tests that focus solely on technical skills, the tool is designed to measure how riders make decisions, manage stress, and respond to high-pressure or unexpected situations on the road. By grounding assessments in behavioral science, MOVE IT raises the bar on rider professionalism, ensuring that safety is defined not just by ability, but by judgment and conduct in real-world conditions.

Tech-Reinforced: Progressive Safety Innovations

While professional standards are central, MOVE IT said technology is equally critical in keeping roads safe. Through its strategic partnership with Grab, the platform has strengthened its safety infrastructure to support thousands of rides in real time.

In its relaunch in 2023, MOVE IT rolled out first-of-its-kind safety tools in the industry — from live location-sharing and in-app SOS integration, to passenger and driver verification selfies and AI-driven trip monitoring.

The platform has since expanded its safety stack with additional tools designed to address some of the most common risks on Philippine roads:

Overspeeding Alerts provide real-time reminders when riders exceed safe limits, reinforcing responsible driving behavior and reducing accident risk.

Fatigue Nudges monitor trip patterns to detect signs of overwork, prompting riders to take breaks and ensuring they are alert before going on the road.

AudioProtect records trip audio in the background, giving both riders and passengers added security by providing clear context for investigations and ensuring fairness in resolving disputes or safety-related reports. Audio Protect will be live on MOVE IT in Q4 2025.

Together, these features aim to prevent accidents before they happen, protect riders and passengers during trips, and deliver greater transparency when incidents occur.

Fair Accountability: Shared Protection and Rapid Response

MOVE IT said professional riders and advanced technology must be backed by transparent accountability.

Reports filed through the app prompt swift investigation , with high-risk cases leading to preventive suspension pending due process . The same standards apply to complaints from riders against passengers.

An Emergency Response Unit of volunteer riders serves as first responders, reaching incidents within 30 minutes to provide aid and coordinate with hospitals and authorities.

All trips are insured, covering both passengers and riders , through partnerships with providers including AIG and Cocolife.

The Coalition for Filipino Commuters, an advocacy group for passenger rights and interests, commended MOVE IT’s progress, calling it “inspiring to see how MOVE IT, together with other platforms, is proactively transforming and growing our industry for the better through their respective pioneering efforts.” At the same time, the group stressed that “platforms can only go so far on their own. It is time to standardize these safety measures through the official legalization of motorcycle taxis.”

Mr. Jacinto closed with a call for collective action: “Safety is not a milestone but a daily mission. We will continue to raise the standards — through professional riders, progressive technology, and fair accountability — until every commuter embraces motorcycle taxis as a truly reliable and viable transport option for our nation.”

