St. Luke’s Medical Center proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in Philippine healthcare: the successful completion of over 2,500 robotic surgeries, the highest number of robotic-assisted procedures performed by any hospital in the country.

This achievement is officially certified by Device Technologies (DTG Medical, Inc.), affirming St. Luke’s position as the hospital with the highest number of robotic-assisted surgeries in the Philippines.

As a pioneer in robotic surgery, St. Luke’s has introduced many of the nation’s first robotic-assisted procedures, setting new benchmarks for surgical innovation and patient care. With this milestone, the institution reaffirms its commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge surgical innovation and medical excellence.

On Oct. 2, 2025, St. Luke’s Medical Center held a milestone celebration at the Isla Grand Ballroom, EDSA Shangri-La, Mandaluyong City, honoring its robotic doctors, groundbreaking achievements, and patients whose lives were transformed through robotic-assisted care. The program featured the recognition of pioneering and top-performing robotic surgeons, the presentation of trailblazing and groundbreaking procedures, acknowledgment of rising stars from St. Luke’s-Quezon City, and moving patient testimonials that highlighted the human impact of advanced surgical innovation.

Milestones in Robotic Surgery at St. Luke’s

2010 — First in the Philippines to acquire Da Vinci Si Robotic Surgery System

— First Robotic-Assisted Nissen Fundoplication in the Philippines

2011 — First Robotic-Assisted Thyroidectomy in the Philippines

2013 — First Robotic-Assisted Esophagectomy in the Philippines

2016 — First Robotic-Assisted Tonsillectomy in the Philippines

— First Robotic-Assisted Thoracic Surgery in the Philippines

— Reached 500 robotic surgeries, setting a national benchmark

2019 — Crossed the 1,000 robotic surgery mark

2023 — Performed Southeast Asia’s and Philippines’ First Robotic-Assisted Kidney Transplant , a breakthrough in minimally invasive transplant surgery

2024 — First in the Philippines to acquire the latest Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgery System

— First Robotic-Assisted Cardiac Surgery in the Philippines and Southeast Asia using the latest robotic surgical system

2025 — Completed more than 2,500 robotic surgeries

— First Robotic-Assisted Ureteral Reimplantation in a pediatric patient in the Philippines

To learn more about St. Luke’s Robotic Surgery, schedule a consultation with our experts through our Product Information Hub at 0947-993-0471 / 0939-916-1805 / 0928-520-0239 / 0998-582-2276.

