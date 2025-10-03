Globe has intensified its emergency response following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck near Bogo City, Northern Cebu, on Sept. 30. The company is working closely with local authorities and partner organizations to deliver relief and connectivity support.

“Globe stands with Cebu and Visayas in this difficult time. Our teams are on the ground to restore services, ensuring affected families receive the relief and connectivity they need to recover and reconnect,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

Globe services have been fully restored in Bohol, Iloilo, Leyte, and Negros Occidental, where service was most affected, as well as in Aklan, Antique, Biliran, Capiz, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, and Western Samar. The telco is now nearing completion of its restoration efforts in Masbate and Samar.

Meantime in Bogo City, Daanbantayan, and San Remigio in Cebu, where service disruptions due to the earthquake are most severe, Globe has already restored 72.97% of its local network and is working non-stop to bring full connectivity back online.

Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFi (LTLCW) Sites Activated

To support residents in these high-impact communities, Globe activated the following LTLCW sites to provide free calls, device charging, and WiFi access:

Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports Complex, Bogo City, Cebu

Oct. 1 to 3, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Jose Rizal Park, Bogo City, Cebu

Oct. 1 to 3, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

San Remigio Public Market, San Remigio, Cebu

Oct. 1 to 3, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

San Remigio Public Market (additional site), San Remigio, Cebu

Oct. 2 to 4, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Daanbantayan Gymnasium, Poblacion, Daanbantayan, Cebu

Oct. 2 to 4, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Medellin Proper Municipal Hall, Medellin, Cebu

Oct. 2 to 4, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

#AlagangGlobe Cebu Earthquake Response

To further ease the burden on affected customers, Globe rolled out mobile and broadband support offers in Cebu and Leyte:

Globe Prepaid and TM: Free unlimited calls and texts to all networks, plus 100MB for all apps and 100MB for Facebook and Viber, valid for one day

Globe Postpaid and GFiber Postpaid: Extended payment due dates for affected areas

Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi: Free 5GB open access data for three days

GFiber Prepaid: Three-day promo extension for eligible users

Customers may also donate Globe Rewards points or via GCash to Ayala Foundation through the GlobeOne app to support ongoing relief operations.

Globe urges the public to remain vigilant, prioritize safety amid aftershocks, and follow official advisories from PHIVOLCS and local authorities. The company will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates as conditions develop.

For updates please visit the GlobeICON social media pages for the latest information.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.