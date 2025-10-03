Chowking officially kicked off its 40th anniversary celebration with the launch of the very first Chow Fun Run 2025. The press launch gathered Chowking executives, event partners from Hyvesports, members of the media, ambassadors, and the running community, to reveal details of this milestone event happening on Oct. 11, 2025 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

Key Attendees of the Launch

Jia Du — Vice-President & Head of Marketing at Chowking

Justine Cordero-Em & Julius Jorge Em — Executives & Founders of Hyvesports

A Run Symbolizing 40 Years of Moving Forward

Jiu Du of Chowking shared that the Chow Fun Run was chosen as the anniversary event because a run represents Chowking’s 40-year journey of moving forward — celebrating growth, progress, and the joy of creating shared memories along the way.

What Makes Chow Fun Run Different

Justine Cordero-Em of Hyvesports emphasized that the Chow Fun Run stands out from other runs because it’s all about FUN, not just competition. While most races focus on records and winning, this run highlights celebration with family and friends, offering inclusive categories that range from the 1K Kiddie Run to 10K, and the special Virtual Run category, where anyone can register and join even if they can’t make it to SM Mall of Asia, Manila!

Race Kits with Flavorful Fun

The race kits were unveiled as a true highlight:

Exclusive t-shirt designs inspired by Chowking favorites

The special Chowking plushie — a limited edition, one-of-a-kind keepsake that can only be received through the run

Special race bibs and finisher’s medals to mark the milestone



Chowking Favorites Await Runners

Participants can look forward to enjoying Chowking classics at the finish line, making the celebration as flavorful as it is memorable.

Special Guests Joining the Run

The excitement continues with the reveal of special celebrity guests who will be running and celebrating with the participants: Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu, Darren Espanto, and P-pop groups BGYO and KAIA.

Surprises at Chow Fun Land (not to be disclosed to public)

Beyond the run, guests can enjoy the lively post-race festival at Chow Fun Land, details were not disclosed because this is a surprise feature of the race! But all that we were promised is that all the runners will go home “busog” after the run! Food, freebies, entertainment, and more anniversary surprises await the participants!

With its unique blend of movement, flavor, and fun, the Chow Fun Run 2025 is more than a race — it’s a run to remember. From kids to seasoned runners, everyone has a place in this milestone celebration as Chowking marks 40 years of Sarap Mag-Chow.

Registration is still ongoing at the Hyvesports official website.

