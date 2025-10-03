Samsung ensures your TVs and appliances stay at their best with extended protection and proactive, expert care

As premium devices become essentials in modern living, Samsung ensures these investments are protected for the long run with Samsung Care+ Premium. It safeguards the reliability and long-lasting performance of your TVs and appliances, giving users more out of their devices over time.

Samsung Care+ Premium is the perfect partner for your long-lasting TVs and appliances. Now available at up to 30% off, this service offers extended protection and expert care, preserving your devices’ peak performance and giving you the peace of mind you deserve.

Expert Setup for Peak Efficiency

Samsung Care+ Premium ensures your TVs, air-conditioners, and other digital appliances start strong with installation services designed to maximize their performance from day one. With certified experts handling setup, every detail is accounted for. From mounting to calibration and connectivity checks, you can be sure your devices function exactly as intended.

This takes away the stress and guesswork of setting up your digital appliances, giving families the confidence that their premium investments are in the hands of experts. Seamless installation ensures that your Samsung TV, like the Neo QLED 8K Vision AI TV, is ready to deliver its full 8K brilliance and cinematic audiovisual experience the moment you turn it on. Meanwhile, air-conditioners, such as the WindFree™ Air Conditioner with SmartThings, are optimized to provide efficient, comfortable cooling without hiccups.

With professional services, Samsung Care+ Premium not only preserves the longevity of your devices but also gives you confidence that your home’s smart devices are set up to perform at their very best.

Extended, Consistent Care for Enhanced Reliability

To make sure your TVs and appliances continue delivering the premium performance you expect, Samsung Care+ Premium offers professional-grade maintenance and preventive care services from trained experts. Through a wide range of services, including onsite diagnostic tests, remote device checks, and regular cleaning, Samsung Care+ Premium puts you ahead of potential issues and prevents disruptions from your daily routine.

Samsung Care+ Premium simplifies caring for your appliances, giving you peace of mind that your valuable devices continue running at their best. With regular maintenance, your Bespoke AI™ Front Load Washer and Dryer Combo can continue making laundry days smarter and lighter, while your Bespoke AI™ Family Hub Side-by-Side Refrigerator maintains the freshness of your ingredients without interruption. This also keeps your Samsung Smart Oven ready to serve up effortless, reliable cooking every day. By proactively caring for your appliances, you not only maximize their performance, but you also get lasting value out of your premium investments.

Beyond keeping every smart device in your home a dependable partner in your everyday routine, Samsung Care+ Premium extends protection for your TVs and appliances with up to 5 years of warranty coverage*. This, along with consistent maintenance care, saves you from spending on costly repairs while also keeping your appliances in prime condition for years and years.

Protect Your Investments and Get Big Savings

Keep your devices in prime condition and give them the protection and care they deserve with Samsung Care+ Premium. Enjoy up to 5 years of warranty coverage and regular maintenance services at up to 30% off until Dec. 31, 2025. Plus, earn Samsung Rewards points and redeem exclusive benefits when you invest in premium care for your devices.

Add the Samsung Care+ Premium to your TV or appliance purchases on the Samsung Online Store or the Shop app to get extended protection and preventive care for as low as P2,199.

To know more about Samsung Care+ Premium, visit https://www.samsung.com/ph/offer/samsung-care-plus/appliances/.

* Including a 1-year warranty from purchase

