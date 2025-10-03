Live national final rounds to be held Oct. 11 and 12 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has announced the top 40 racers who will be competing in the quarterfinals of its premier sim racing tournament, the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing eSports GT Championship 2025.

More than 250 participants from across the country put in their fastest lap time around the Suzuka East Short Course on Gran Turismo 7 on the Toyota Supra RZ’20. From this pool, only 40 players will be advancing to the quarterfinals, which will be held on Oct. 11 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Below are the Top 40 sim racers who will be competing in the quarterfinals:

Final Lineup for Quarterfinals Enzo Ison 0:56.272 Matthew Spencer D. Ang 0:56.352 Victor Lorenzo Ancheta 0:56.442 Corwin Josiah Mercado 0:56.467 Russo Gabriel Formoso 0:56.564 Jether Miole 0:56.606 Jon Steven Chua 0:56.695 Michael Vincent W. Velasquez 0:56.709 James Talanay 0:56.790 Bien Matthew Buenaventura 0:56.836 Michael Vincent Canicosa 0:56.904 James Patrick Lopez 0:56.905 Voltaire Sayco 0:56.906 Alonso Marcus Lacambra 0:56.914 Christopher Harris Tejada 0:56.915 Zeph Marcelo 0:56.946 Kryz Axl Aranzanso 0:56.953 Victor Emmanuel Baylosis 0:56.963 Francis Angelo Gonzales 0:57.024 Arlie Jophen Matubis 0:57.028 Reinier Tolentino 0:57.046 Ethan Gabriel A. Rubio 0:57.071 Joseph Eid 0:57.093 Jiro Marcelino Cruz 0:57.127 Jo Hashimoto 0:57.142 Jhan Vernon Ablir 0:57.166 Mark Voltaire Elman 0:57.194 Paolo Ayo 0:57.237 Sean Mervin Ronquillo 0:57.240 Karl Bryan Bonono 0:57.250 Elizabeth Mae Gumila 0:57.253 Bernard Villangca 0:57.271 James Michael Ortiz 0:57.275 Matt Frederic See 0:57.275 Sherwin Rada 0:57.286 Prince Von Erico Contreras 0:57.297 Alanzo Matteo Gonzaga 0:57.317 Vito Clodualdo Paul Manas 0:57.318 Diomel Railey Pingul 0:57.337 Corban Guerrero 0:57.340

The Top 20 from the quarterfinals will head on to the semifinals on Oct. 12. The Top 10 from the semifinals will then go head-to-head in the national finals later in the day, where the Philippine representatives for the TGR Asia eSports GT Championship will be decided.

ESports fans can look forward to thrilling races, as well as other activities such as the sim racing rigs, game booths, and original GR merchandise for sale.

There will also be car displays of the GR Yaris, GR Supra and GR 86, as well as the Vios one-make-race (OMR) car and Tamaraw OMR that were driven during the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippine Cup.

“We congratulate the sim racers who made it to the quarterfinals and look forward to seeing them push their limits for better at the live event at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. We invite everyone to come experience the thrilling world of eSports with us this October,” shared TMP Vice-President for Marketing Services Elvin Luciano.

The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines eSports GT Championship 2025 is sanctioned by the Automobile Association Philippines and is brought to you by Official Fuel & Lubricants Partner Petron and Official Tire Partner GT Radial.

This event is also supported by Official Timekeeper Seiko, Toyota Financial Services Philippines, Tuason Racing, AVT, 3M, Denso, OMP, ROTA, Autoplus, PIAA, Vinyl Frog Premier Vehicle Wraps, AutoQuix, Sparco, myTOYOTA Wallet and Kinto One.

For more information on the TGR Philippines eSports GT Championship and other TGR events, follow TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

Follow TMP’s official pages — ToyotaMotorPH on Facebook, Instagram, and X, and join the Viber community at Toyota PH for updates.

