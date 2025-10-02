Entrepreneurs, business leaders, and franchise seekers are set to converge at the 17th Philippine SME Business Expo: Entrepreneur & Franchise Edition, happening on Nov. 28-29, 2025, at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, Metro Manila.

This yearend edition of the country’s flagship B2B expo brings together over 10,000 decision-makers, 130+ exhibitors, and 200+ growth solutions and franchise opportunities across industries. The event is a dynamic marketplace for those looking to start a business, expand operations, or invest strategically before 2026.

“This expo is designed for action. Whether you’re launching a franchise or scaling your operations, PHILSME gives you direct access to the right people, the right solutions, and the right timing,” said Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla, CEO and managing director of PHILSME. “We’re proud to present leading businesses that empower SMEs with the tools, systems, and services they need to grow and thrive.”

Over 30% of the expo floor is dedicated to franchise brands across food, wellness, retail, fitness, education, and services — giving aspiring entrepreneurs a one-stop destination for ready-to-invest business models. The remaining space highlights SME support sectors and business enablers, including tech, finance, logistics, marketing, e-commerce, and more.

Visitors can explore exhibits, attend live demos, join business talks, and access event-only deals on tools, services, and franchise packages. Attendees range from startup founders, SME owners, and professionals to corporate buyers, investors, and industry suppliers.

Meanwhile, exhibitors and sponsors benefit from premium positioning in front of a high-intent audience actively seeking new ventures, upgrades, or strategic collaborations. PHILSME’s on-ground visibility is amplified through a strong digital and media presence, ensuring sustained exposure before, during, and after the expo.

The 17th PHILSME is organized by the same team behind the Entrepreneur and Franchise Expo, which helped grow brands like Master Siomai, Anytime Fitness, and Potato Giant. Today, PHILSME continues that legacy — providing a platform for both modern business solution providers and established franchises to connect with fast-growing SMEs nationwide.

✔️ Franchise and business brands connect with thousands of buyers

✔️ Entrepreneurs and professionals find the right solutions to scale

✔️ Sponsors and partners gain yearend visibility and brand trust

Be part of the country’s most dynamic B2B event for entrepreneurs this 2025.

👉 To exhibit or sponsor, visit philsme.com/franchise-edition or book a slot via philsme.com/booking.

👉 To register as a visitor, claim your free or upgraded ticket at ticket.philsme.com.

For inquiries, email sunshine@philsme.com or call +63 916-642-7813 / Viber-WhatsApp +63 968-569-8358.

