For Filipinos struggling with anxiety, depression, and moments of acute crisis, accessible mental health support remains a daunting challenge. The expensive cost, limited availability of professionals, and mostly the unwanted social stigma often prevent those in need from seeking help.

Based on a journal in Acta Medica Philippina published in 2024, more than 12 million Filipinos are suffering from depression and anxiety due to poverty, disasters, and other socioeconomic disparities. With the reported millions of individuals struggling with mental health, unfortunately, there are only two to three mental health workers available for every 100,000 Filipinos, according to the National Institute of Health.

Aiming to address this concern while at the same time create a compassionate community, the BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., has made a landmark move to bridge the gap in mental healthcare by forging ties with two of the country’s significant nongovernment organizations — LoveYourself and Bridges of Hope.

“At BingoPlus Foundation, we believe in ‘multiplying the good’ by forging meaningful partnerships that create real impact,” said Angela Camins-Wieneke, executive director of BingoPlus Foundation. “By combining our resources, we can strengthen our shared mission to make mental health support accessible to everyone, no matter their location or circumstance.”

EmbracePLUS: A helpline to self love

BingoPlus Foundation partnered with LoveYourself to establish a free help channel that would serve as the first line of support to fellowmen who are battling mental health issues — the EmbracePLUS.

Set to be fully operational beginning Oct. 1, EmbracePLUS is a free helpline that acts as a critical first-response system for individuals facing mental health challenges. It aims to dismantle barriers to care, offering a critical first response system that is accessible to everyone, regardless of location or economic status.

Consisting of telehealth associates trained to provide essential Psychological First Aid (PFA) and counseling support, EmbracePLUS offers two key touchpoints: assessments currently available through its dedicated hotlines (Smart: 0908-235-2351, Globe: 0956-392-1924) from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, and first aid assistance through calls during the same hours. A 24/7 assessment feature via the EmbracePlusPH Facebook page is also in development and will be available soon.

BingoPlus Foundation and LoveYourself revealed that the new mental health helpline is a combination of two of their projects: Embrace Virtual Hub and KalusuganPLUS.

Embrace is LoveYourself’s established online health platform that specializes in immediate, confidential support while KalusuganPLUS, which recently rolled out community-based mental health training for first responders at the barangay level in Cebu and General Santos, is one of the core health programs of BingoPlus Foundation.

Dr. Vin Pagtakhan, founder and executive director of LoveYourself, emphasized the sustainability factor. “Beyond amplifying awareness, BingoPlus Foundation’s support helps strengthen our capacity for responder training and operations, ensuring our programs are not only immediate but also sustainable,” he said. “This collaboration highlights the value of working together across sectors to create stronger and more responsive services.”

The partnership is anchored by a renewed P500,000 commitment from BingoPlus Foundation. This vital funding supports the ongoing specialized training for telehealth associates and operations of the EmbracePlus hub.

Bridging hope in a new home

With a powerful commitment to building a more compassionate and stigma-free society, BingoPlus Foundation continues to find ways to provide stronger mental healthcare assistance.

While EmbracePLUS serves as the first line of help, a major step for individuals with mental health issues, BingoPlus Foundation believes there should also be a ready and reliable community for those people who will seek long term support.

Enter Bridges of Hope, the country’s largest network of rehabilitation and recovery private centers. With over 15 facilities located from Luzon to Visayas, Bridges of Hope provides treatment to addiction and mental health problems.

Ms. Camins-Wieneke disclosed that in the spirit of multiplying the good, BingoPlus Foundation is amplifying the capacity of Bridges of Hope centers to serve more through the organization’s donation of laptops, printers, televisions, projectors, fans, music instruments, and supplies saying “these are more than just tools; these are instruments of healing, learning, and hope.”

“We deeply appreciate BingoPlus commitment to the well-being of their patrons and the gaming community as a whole. By working hand in hand with BingoPlus, we can ensure that those who need support have access to the right resources and that our gaming environment is all safe and enjoyable,” disclosed Jon Ty, chairman and CEO of Bridges of Hope.

In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, BingoPlus Foundation reaffirms its commitment to combat the suffering of millions of Filipinos living with mental health challenges. Through life-support hotlines, rapid response initiatives, and the amplification of mental health shelters, the Foundation remains steadfast in its advocacy to bring hope and embrace love as it works to restore the well-being and dignity of every Filipino. This is the action it takes, driven by an unwavering commitment to serve.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.