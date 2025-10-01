The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) is all set to bring the final leg of its premier Regional Franchise Show, Franchise Negosyo Para sa Region V (Legazpi), on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at the Mall Atrium area of SM City Legazpi.

Event highlights that attendees can look forward to:

2-day business matching sessions to connect directly with franchisors and service providers

Free Seminar on ‘How to Invest in the Right Franchise’ (Oct. 3-4, 2025 at the Mall Atrium area), where you can learn the basics of franchising and how to make wise investment decisions

Paid Seminar on ‘How to Franchise Your Business’ (Oct. 4, 2025 at The Marison Hotel), specially designed for existing business owners who are looking to scale up their business through franchising

This highly-anticipated event will bring over 30+ exhibitors representing 200+ proven and successful franchise brands and business solutions. Whether you are looking for an entry point to your entrepreneurial journey or a seasoned business owner, this two-day event will serve as a perfect gateway for learning, networking, and discovering the right franchise for you.

“We are very happy that Franchise Negosyo has finally reached the hands of my fellow Bicolanos,” PFA Director for South Luzon Marco Antonio Soliman shared. “This event brings entrepreneurship closer to more Filipinos, not just in the Metro area of Manila, but also across thriving regions like Bicol.”

Franchise Negosyo Para sa Region V (Legazpi) is expected to draw participants from various places in the Bicol region, including entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, and investors.

Get access to the participating brands in advance through this link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WvO8N9r1aMDQRnfEYfQ7JORAe3NH2xN8?usp=sharing

This event is supported by DTI Region 5, OWWA Region 5, Local Economic Development Investment Office — Albay, Albay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Legazpi Albay Chinese Filipino Chamber of Commerce, Inc., SM Supermalls, SM City Legazpi, 7 Eleven, Carrier, LT & G Credit Line, U-Franchise Sales and Management, Francorp Philippines, Converge ICT, PLDT Enterprise, Gcash, BPI, Hapihap, Powerhouse, Tapa King, and Famous Belgian Waffles.

Media partners: NET 25 Eagle Broadcasting Corp., BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Mega Mobile (Inquirer Mobile), Inquirer Group of Companies, Asia Journal / Balikbayan Magazine, Philstar Media Group, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Around Bicol, Mr.GeeTv, IAmMhel, Twin Diaries, Probinsyanong Rabasero, and BicoldotPH.

Admission to the event is FREE and open to everyone! Learn more about this event by visiting: https://www.pfa.org.ph/event-details/legazpi.

