JPMorganChase, Junior Achievement of the Philippines and the Department of Education (DepEd) today launched Career Connect, a landmark program focused on building pathways to green jobs.

The initiative — covering schools in Manila and Cebu and supporting over 1,000 students — aims to equip young Filipinos with the skills, confidence and opportunities to succeed in the growing green economy.

Backed by leading financial services firm JPMorganChase and its network of employee volunteers, Career Connect combines training, mentorship and industry exposure to prepare students for sustainable careers. Beyond employability, it fosters leadership, problem-solving and awareness of environmental responsibility — helping to ensure that participants are ready not just for jobs, but for lifelong impact.

“Career Connect is about building pathways for young people into the jobs of the future,” said Krishna Alejandrino, executive director of JA Philippines. “Through the support of JPMorganChase and DepEd, we are preparing students not only to succeed in their careers, but to become leaders who will shape a more sustainable future for our country.”

“Our global programs such as Career Connect, encapsulates our vision for a brighter future for disadvantaged youth in the Philippines. By sparking their curiosity about emerging fields like the green economy, we hope to encourage them to pursue careers in and develop solutions for this growing sector. In addition, we hope to strengthen our commitment to the communities where we live and work by engaging our own employee volunteers in this meaningful endeavor,” said Bettina Salmo, head of JPMorganChase’s Corporate Centers in the Philippines.

Distinguished guests included Dr. Dexter A. Galban, assistant secretary for Strategic Management at DepEd; Atty. Fiel Y. Almendra, assistant regional director, DepEd Region 7; and senior executives from JPMorganChase in the Philippines.

