Reimagining exclusive suburban living in the South

Terrace Homes of Brentville International Community rises as a new residential offering designed for families who want quiet living without giving up access to Metro Manila.

Situated within the residential enclave’s Prominence II cluster, Terrace Homes was recognized by the 2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards under the 20+ Residential Units category for delivering a well-planned, upscale community that upholds international standards for suburban living in the South.

Gateway to Metro Manila

Connected to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), Terrace Homes’ location in Binan, Laguna offers families and investors a prime, accessible location for suburban living. The development is accessible to major economic centers, such as Filinvest City in Alabang, Makati City through Skyway, and industrial zones in Laguna.

For families, Brent International School is located within the community, while other educational institutions in Metro Manila are accessible via the aforementioned thoroughfares.

The proximity to NAIA provides additional convenience for families who travel frequently. The location also connects to hospitals, offices, and leisure areas, making it a practical choice for individuals who want fewer compromises between suburban living and urban access.

Compared with the congestion of Metro Manila, the area offers lighter traffic, more breathing room, and a lower population density. Families who move here often cite the ability to enjoy a calmer pace of living while remaining within commuting distance of major business and commercial centers.

A standard-setting community

Championing a forward-thinking approach to home ownership, Terrace Homes operates under a Condominium Certificate of Title (CCT), which combines the convenience of condominium living ownership and maintenance with the benefits of a landed property. The CCT framework opens a unique opportunity for foreign buyers to homeownership in the Philippines.

The CCT arrangement is coupled with a unique buyer-centric sell-to-build model, where construction starts once payments reach a specific, yet accessible milestone. This way, potential homebuyers feel more secure that their investment is immediately channeled into the building of their future home.

These structures enhance flexibility and marketability, making Terrace Homes a standout choice for both end-users and investors seeking high-value, hassle-free property ownership in the South.

Designed with intention

Defining this upscale development are single-detached and duplex homes within this low-density neighborhood, each set on larger lots compared with most urban housing projects.

These intricately-designed spaces offer ample room for growing families. With lot sizes ranging from 185-230 square meters, each unit gives residents generous spaces for daily living and leisure such as gardening and other backyard activities. In addition, the design of units can be customized according to homeowners’ preferences.

Further, families can enjoy these spaces with peace of mind and a stronger sense of neighborhood exclusivity. Situated in the Prominence II cluster, which has its own gated entrance, Terrace Homes is safeguarded by multiple layers of security inside the wider Brentville community.

Terrace Homes also benefits from Brentville’s master plan—a carefully designed layout of residential clusters, amenities, road networks, and commercial areas.

Pedestrian-friendly and open spaces are also carefully laid out to encourage a sense of harmony and safety among residents. And while development of clusters is carried out in phases to allow each neighborhood to grow cohesively, unified design principles create visual consistency across clusters while preserving individuality.

Within one’s house and around the neighborhood, Terrace Homes enables a seamless, organized, and high-quality living experience.

Lifestyle amenities within reach

Terrace Homes in Prominence II forms part of a broader vision for Brentville International Community. Filinvest developed the township to serve families who seek secure environments, wide open spaces, and amenities that fit an upscale lifestyle.

Residents of Terrace Homes enjoy access to a main clubhouse, swimming pools, and jogging trails. The presence of playgrounds makes the neighborhood especially appealing for families with young children. These amenities serve as places of meaningful convergence for the residents.

With leisure and convenience integrated within the community itself, families do not need to drive far for daily needs or recreational breaks. From fitness to play, the facilities mirror the lifestyle priorities of households who balance work, school, and quality time together.

Soon to rise amid it all is The Village Front Lifestyle Retail, Brentville’s upcoming dedicated commercial hub. The construction is already underway, with the project expected to bring dining, shopping, and leisure options right at the residents’ doorstep.

An enduring investment

With its accessible location, master-planned design, and premium approach that garnered it global recognition, Terrace Homes offers a worthwhile, enduring investment for both families and investors.

Large lot cuts and a carefully planned neighborhood appeal to families who want space and stability while preserving investment potential. Industry analysts often point to communities with consistent upkeep and resident-led growth as properties that sustain high resale values. Terrace Homes fits that profile, making it a reliable choice for those who weigh returns alongside livability.

For families looking for sanctuaries with award-winning design and thoughtful amenities enclosed in a vibrant international community, Terrace Homes offers a starting point for comfort, convenience, and long-term value.

