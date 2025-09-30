BPI Foundation (BPIF), the social development arm of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), has unveiled Of Grit and Steel: BPI’s Commitment to Nation-Building, a showcase of art and history that reflects the resilience of the Filipino people and the Bank’s unwavering role in shaping the nation’s story.

In partnership with the Ayala Museum, the exhibit serves as a prelude to BPI’s 175th anniversary in 2026. Established in 1851, BPI is the first bank in the Philippines and the oldest in Southeast Asia. For more than a century, it has solidified its role as a trusted partner to Filipino communities not only by promoting financial inclusion but also by enriching culture and the arts.

Of Grit and Steel: BPI’s Commitment to Nation-Building, showcased at the Ayala Museum from September 11 to November 16, 2025, features a curated selection of metal artworks from the BPI Art Collection, offering a compelling exploration of themes such as the role of women, the value of family, and the enduring power of history and culture. Admission to the exhibit is free.

At the opening reception held on September 22, 2025 at the Ayala Museum, Curator Kenneth Esguerra noted that the exhibit underscores the strength and resilience symbolized by metal—a material that mirrors BPI’s own steadfastness over its 174-year history.

“More than just an exhibit, Of Grit and Steel: BPI’s Commitment to Nation-Building is a reflection of the Bank’s unwavering commitment to nation-building and its mission to uplift and inspire Filipinos,” said Carmina Marquez, BPIF Executive Director.

“This annual exhibit, held in partnership with the Ayala Museum, continues to be a platform for BPI’s cultural initiatives, encouraging public engagement and celebrating the richness of Philippine art,” Marquez added.

1 of 3

At the heart of these initiatives is BPIF’s Arts Management Program, which actively promotes the development of local arts and culture. The program provides resources and activities that help conserve and preserve Filipino heritage—reinforcing BPI’s broader vision of cultural stewardship and community empowerment.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.