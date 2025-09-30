Rakuten Viber has found a strong base in the Philippines, where millions of people use the app for daily messaging and calls. While the company has been around in the country for more than ten years, it is now taking another step to show how serious they value its foothold locally.

In 2024, Viber opened a new office in Bonifacio Global City to strengthen its engagement with Filipino users. The new hub also signals a deeper investment in local operations, ensuring that the platform remains close to the people who use it every day.

In an interview, Michal Perry, vice-president for human resources at Viber, said the Philippines has long been considered a “purple nation”—a phrase they used to describe places where its platform is deeply embraced by the public.

“It is important for us to make sure that we have the right people on ground. They give us the inputs about what is happening and what is relevant [locally]. We are growing along with them as a business, while making sure that we have the right balance,” Ms. Perry told BusinessWorld.

Their successful operations in the Philippines required more than remote management. Local insights, she added, drive decisions on product updates, partnerships, and customer engagement.

Continuous growth with Filipinos

Viber’s local team now plays an important part in its global operations. What started as a small presence has grown into a workforce large enough to support the platform in one of its strongest markets.

Unlike a single-function office, local staff are directly connected with colleagues abroad in areas such as data analysts, design, and product development. At the same time, they provide feedback on Filipino culture, language, and behavior, which helps the international teams understand how the app is used in the country.

In return, the setup allowed the company to test and refine its products before they expand to other countries.

“We are really open to hearing what users have to tell us. It is easy to adapt these inputs and make the right changes in the product to align globally,” Ms. Perry explained.

Meanwhile, Viber is moving beyond its identity as a messaging service. In February 2025, it launched Viber Dating first in the Philippines, a feature aimed at verified users who want a safe and private way to build connections within the app.

Local adaptability for global strategy

Viber’s cultural strategy is creating an environment where people have space to contribute ideas, give feedback, and advance in their careers. According to Ms. Perry, many leaders within the company are proof of this system.

“Many of Viber’s executive leaders built their careers within the company, which is why the management places importance on creating opportunities for employees. The goal is to help staff grow in their current roles or explore other fields within the organization, ensuring that no one remains stagnant in their professional development,” she shared.

Ms. Perry also said the strategy supports mobility across different fields and responsibilities. Such a method allows workers to gain new skills and opens opportunities for innovation.

Meanwhile, Viber’s teams are often spread across countries, giving employees the chance to gain international exposure without leaving their home base. At the same time, Philippine-based staff are encouraged to collaborate on projects within the country to build stronger connections with each other.

The company is adopting to what it calls a “glocalization” model, a strategy combining global operations with local perspectives. In practice, employees in the Philippines can report to international managers or lead projects that reach beyond national borders.

“Our acquisition teams are trained to search globally, but we also adjust to the local market to reach the full audience,” Ms. Perry explained. “It is the same process we use in all our locations.”

Ms. Perry said Filipino professionals bring adaptability and flexibility that makes them effective in a workplace where coordination happens across continents. Viber also sees the Philippine hub as a source of ideas and practices that can help shape global strategies.

“We gain from having so many locations connected, and the Philippines is one of the places where we see the most potential to keep growing our teams,” she added.

