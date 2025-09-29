Last Aug. 16 at The Fifth at Rockwell, the awarding for the 2025 Modern Parenting’s Parents’ Choice Awards happened and two of the awarded establishments were Kinetix Lab and Kinetix Kids.

In less than a year since it opened, Kinetix Kids, the premier play-gym, activity, and specialized training center has been recognized by the award-giving body as the “Best Recreational Venue for Kids” under the Toys, Play, and Learning. Kinetix Kids believes in the power of play. It is the ultimate teacher, offering a vibrant avenue for children to acquire new knowledge and skills, foster social interactions, and grasp foundational concepts in various subjects. Assistant Branch Manager Aki Carino and Events Director Albee Barretto were there to represent the play-gym and to receive the award.

As the premier strength and conditioning training gym in the country, Kinetix Lab consistently finds ways to ensure that its members achieve holistic health. The gym has been recognized by this year’s Parents’ Choice Awards as having the “Best Fitness Program for Parents” under the Health, Safety, and Wellness category. Last year, Kinetix Lab launched its Strong is Beautiful campaign to show women that overall strength is beautiful. This campaign offers several training programs, each designed to help women achieve their specific fitness goals. One of the founders / COO and Head Coach of Kinetix Lab Marlon Lugue was there at the event to receive the award.

Currently in its fourth year, the Modern Parenting’s Parents’ Choice Awards recognizes brands, products, and services that have a significant impact on Filipino families. This year, Editor-in-Chief Marga Tupaz led the careful evaluation of hundreds of entries. With the invaluable insights of a select panel of discerning mothers, the team identified the brands that consistently go above and beyond for both parents and children.

About Kinetix Lab

KINETIX LAB is the premier strength and conditioning gym in the country. It currently has three branches: UP Town Center, The Podium, and One Ayala Mall. For membership rate inquiries, you may contact them via their Facebook and Instagram or their official website at https://kinetixlab.com.ph/. Nevertheless, it is highly recommended to personally visit the gym in order to witness its high-quality amenities and have the opportunity to engage in conversation with a coach.

About Kinetix Kids

KINETIX KIDS, a premier play-gym, activity, and specialized training center. Covering 824 sq.m., Kinetix Kids provides a fun and stimulating space for kids to learn and play together. Beyond the play-gym, Kinetix Kids provides specialized one-on-one and group training classes. They offer occupational therapy, early education, and speech-language pathology, physiotherapy, and strength and conditioning training. Kinetix Kids also has an event hall, designed to host a variety of family celebrations, including birthdays, and other significant milestones. For more information and inquiries about Kinetix Kids, visit their website at https://kinetixkids.com/. Follow them on Instagram @kinetixkids and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kinetixkidsph.

