PLDT Home accelerated its fiber-led growth in the first half of 2025, with fiber-only revenues rising 7% year-on-year to ₱29.5 billion. Fiber now accounts for 97% of Home revenues, underscoring PLDT’s continued transition away from legacy technologies. Overall, Home revenues grew 4% year-on-year to ₱30.4 billion, driven by aggressive fiber expansion, bundled services, and enhanced customer engagement.

“Our growth reflects the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and value-rich digital experiences,” said John Y. Palanca, SVP and Head of PLDT Home Business. “We’re expanding our fiber footprint while delivering bundled services that meet evolving customer needs.”

In the first half of 2025, PLDT Home sustained its premium ARPU and grew net additions, which highlights the value and strength of its services that drive customers’ continued trust.

The telco added 169,000 new fiber subscribers in H1, tripling last year’s net additions and bringing total connections to 3.53 million.

This growth momentum goes beyond its network expansion, but also about delivering bundled lifestyle services, superior customer care, and personalized digital engagement. Flagship bundles such as Fiber Unli All and Fiber Plus Netflix, continue to attract subscribers with their mix of broadband, mobile, and content services. Over 80% of new customers in Q2 opted for higher-value plans priced at ₱1,299 and above, helping drive the industry’s highest average revenue per user (ARPU) at ₱1,485.

Customer service innovations such as faster installations, AI-powered support, and improved repair times have strengthened retention, keeping churn at the industry’s lowest rate, 1.93%.

PLDT Home is also tapping new household segments through Fiber Prepaid, designed for families who prefer the flexibility of prepaid services. Early results show that a disciplined and selective rollout of the prepaid service is gaining traction as ARPU levels have remained healthy, indicating that growth is incremental rather than shifting away from postpaid.

PLDT Home continues to play a critical role in enabling participation in the digital economy. The ongoing expansion of its fiber footprint increases accessibility to high-speed connectivity in more parts of the country. The PLDT Group’s fiber footprint remains the most extensive in the Philippines at around 1.2 million cable kilometers. Homes passed reached 19.01 million in 74% of the country’s towns and 91% of total provinces.

