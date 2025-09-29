G-SHOCK is amplifying its message of resilience and strength with the latest iteration of its “TOUGH LIKE YOU” campaign.

This time, the spotlight shines on the new G-STEEL GBM-2100 models, embodying a theme of not just survival, but domination — leading the way and shattering barriers.

The “TOUGH LIKE YOU” campaign has always been about celebrating the spirit of personal evolution and breakthrough moments. It resonates deeply with young professionals who face pressure head-on, transforming challenges into opportunities.

This new phase of the campaign emphasizes that toughness isn’t just about enduring; it’s about rising above, leading with confidence, and making your mark.

The G-STEEL GBM-2100 series: Toughness redefined

The new G-STEEL GBM-2100 series perfectly encapsulates this ethos. These watches are more than just timepieces; they are a statement of intent.

Available in three distinctive dial colors — blue, burgundy, and light yellow-gold vapor deposition — the GBM-2100 series combines G-SHOCK’s signature toughness with cutting-edge technology and sleek design.

Each watch features Bluetooth® connectivity, solar-powered tech, and practical everyday functionality. The design ensures a seamless transition from the demands of a career to after-hours pursuits, making it a versatile companion for any challenge.

With a retail price of P18,300.00, the GBM-2100A-2B (blue), GBM-2100A-4B (burgundy), and GBM-2100A-8B (light yellow-gold) models are available in G-SHOCK stores and online through https://gshock.casio.com/ph/.

Dwight Ramos: The face of modern toughness

To represent this bold new direction, G-SHOCK has partnered with Dwight Ramos, a name synonymous with resilience, determination, and leadership.

As a basketball player, Dwight embodies the spirit of the “TOUGH LIKE YOU” campaign. His journey is a testament to pushing limits, silencing doubts, and leading by example, even when the road is uncharted.

“It’s about that internal pivot — where pressure becomes progress, and toughness becomes leadership; the G-STEEL series was made for those moments,” says Tomoaki Nakamura, General Manager at G-SHOCK.

“This timepiece is a true reflection of the toughness within today’s generation: composed, capable, and unapologetically driven.”

Tough by design

The G-STEEL GBM-2100 series isn’t just about looks; it’s built to last.

The watches feature a robust construction with a case size of 49.3 x 44.4 x 11.9 mm and a total weight of approximately 72g.

The case and bezel material combine resin and stainless steel, ensuring durability without compromising on style.

The band is made from a bio-based resin, reflecting G-SHOCK’s commitment to sustainability.

Additional specifications include:

Shock resistance, ensuring the watch can withstand the rigors of daily life;

Water resistance for 200 meters, making it suitable for swimming and water sports;

Power supply through solar energy, providing reliable and sustainable power;

Countdown timer, adding practical functionality; and

Double LED light (Super Illuminator), ensuring visibility in all conditions.

With approximately seven months on a rechargeable battery with normal use and up to 18 months when stored in total darkness with the power save function, the GBM-2100 series is designed for long-lasting performance.

The G-SHOCK legacy

Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK has defied conventional watchmaking logic.

G-SHOCK watches can resist gravity, freezing temperatures, high water pressure, and magnetic fields.

Launched in 1983, G-SHOCK celebrated its 35th Anniversary in 2018 and its watches have sold over 100 million in over 100 countries during that time.

The GBM-2100 G-STEEL series is available in all G-SHOCK stores and online. For more information, visit the official website: https://gshock.casio.com/ph/.

