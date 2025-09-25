Founded in 2002, Domesticity has been at the forefront of championing Filipino craftsmanship. Its products are made from natural materials sourced mainly from Negros Occidental, created in partnership with local communities and in collaboration with Gawad Kalinga — helping provide livelihoods and homes for families in the region. To date, 67 families now have houses to call their own, while many others have found stable employment through the brand’s initiatives.

For 23 years, Domesticity’s mission has remained clear: to deliver thoughtfully handmade home essentials that are proudly Philippine-made — practical, functional, and always crafted with signature Domesticity flair. Looking ahead, the brand envisions evolving into a complete lifestyle partner, offering not just home accessories but also inspiration for design, entertaining, and wellness — continuing to bring domestic bliss while championing Filipino artistry.

Domesticity is proud to participate in this year’s 39th Negros Trade Fair at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura, celebrating the ingenuity and artistry of Negros Occidental. Shoppers can also explore the brand’s full collection online at www.mydomesticity.com and follow @MyDomesticityPh on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

