Amid calls to improve road safety and accessibility in the Philippines, stakeholders urged the government to increase people’s participation in co-designing public transportation systems and urban spaces.



At the “Philippine Mobility Summit 2025,” advocates from the academe, civil society, nongovernment organizations, and private sector sought the commitment of government transport agencies to work with them towards a “safe, inclusive, sustainable, efficient, reliable, and people-first mobility.”



The Philippine Mobility Summit held Sept. 15 at One Ayala in Makati City is the culmination of the “Philippine Mobility Series,” which discussed road safety, inclusive urban public spaces, low-cost mass transit, and transport transformation from April to August.



The first-ever such summit in the country was presented by AltMobility PH and co-presented by the Department of Transportation (DoTr). It was supported by the Move As One Coalition; and sponsored and co-sponsored by Grab, Ayala and GIZ, and The Asia Foundation and Ayala Land, respectively.



During the summit, stakeholders and government officials such as DoTr Usec. for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor, LTFRB Director Joel Bolano, and Quezon City Assistant Administrator Alberto Kimpo signed the “Mobility for All: Pledge of Commitment.”



The commitment pledge cited five key points:



1) Strengthen institutional and governance frameworks towards improving mobility and transport planning and management through stronger institutions, clearer policies, and more open collaboration.



2) Make roads safer through inclusive street design and climate-resilient infrastructure, especially for the most vulnerable: that prioritize children, elderly, persons with disabilities, pedestrians, and cyclists above all else.



3) Developing and promoting public spaces for leisure, walking, and cycling, and ensuring they are safe, accessible, and welcoming for all.



4) Enhance our transportation system by investing in, improving, and expanding public transport options and ensuring complementarity and connectivity across all transport modalities.



5) Uphold fairness and transparency in the use of public funds on transportation programs and projects, and embedding social protections in transportation policies.



“The Philippine Mobility Summit was a timely and pivotal gathering of stakeholders from across sectors,” said Grab Philippines’ Booey Bonifacio.



“The output of this summit is groundbreaking because it promotes a co-development framework, which means people’s involvement in the crafting and designing of the government’s transportation and mobility plans — providing not only alignment but also accountability,” she added.

