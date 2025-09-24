An event under the brand signature Ascott Soiree, themed after various art forms, ‘Casa Capiz’ highlighted visual arts, couture, and culinary arts

For Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila, the goal transcends making guests feel at home in the country’s premier lifestyle and business district. It’s about understanding that their modern-day highfliers have seen it all, and should be treated with curated experiences that highlight understated luxury, leading them to savor the art of living.

In its latest effort to curate art-inspired experiences that make every stay a masterpiece of living, Ascott BGC opened the doors to an event titled “Casa Capiz” on Aug. 26 at its Penthouse and Scott’s Restaurant. The special gathering was part of the brand signature called Ascott Soiree, or a collection of in-property programs and local collaborations themed after various art forms, including performing arts, visual arts, couture and culinary arts.

“At Ascott BGC, we are always in search of ways not only to celebrate the elegance and sophistication that define our brand, but also the rich cultural heritage that makes the Philippines so unique,” said Faith Quijano, Assistant Residence Manager & Country Sustainability Co-Champion at The Ascott Limited Philippines. “Through ‘Casa Capiz,’ we pay homage to our local artisans for pouring their hearts, skill, and legacy into shaping their arts.”

Ascott BGC’s “Casa Capiz” showcased one of the unique, quintessential textures in Filipino decor, the Capiz shell. Directly translating to “Capiz House,” the event was designed to feel like an elevated yet warm home gathering. Moreover, as an Ascott Soiree event, the event also highlighted the wonders of culinary arts, particularly the masterful creations of Scott’s Restaurant Executive Chef Prince Patiño.

Chef Prince created a four-course degustation that’s a creative Filipino reinterpretation of Spanish classics. The menu includes Seafood Consommé; Adobo Croquettes; Slow-cooked Australian Mulwarra Beef Tenderloin; and the TAMIS Trio, a sweet finale featuring Toasted Rice Cheesecake, Mango Brazo de Mercedes, and Turon. Launched as well as part of Scott’s menu were several buffet dishes, from which the degustation was derived.

Aside from highlighting culinary arts, Ascott BGC’s “Casa Capiz” also presented collaborations with groups that champion the elegant, timeless beauty of the iridescent shell.

The event’s craftsmanship partner, for example, is Bataan Shell Craft Trading. The group showcases exquisite creations meticulously handmade by local artisans in the municipality of Samal, transforming nature’s beauty into timeless art, from refined home décor to thoughtful keepsakes. Meanwhile, Sensewear is a Manila-based experimental design studio that specializes in material manipulation, particularly of Capiz and mother-of-pearl. The brand hopes to push Filipino design beyond the expected “resort aesthetic” and into a realm of transcendental, sensory-driven objects. Lastly, Anna Cheung Couture celebrates Filipino craftsmanship and slow fashion, reimagining tradition for the contemporary Filipina. Among its standout creations is “Flame in Bloom,” a striking red couture piece made from Capiz, blending elegance with cultural pride.

These brands were each given the chance to advance their shared cause during Ascott BGC’s “Casa Capiz.” The event began with welcome cocktails and a craftsmanship display, featuring the “Capiz Wine Cooler,” a collaborative piece between Senseware and Ascott BGC. As an archive design reimagined in the hospitality setting, it marks the first of many intersections between the sensory philosophy of Senseware and the refined world of Ascott. Then, following a speech by Ascott BGC General Manager Rennan Reyes, emphasizing the importance of such events for Ascott, the representatives of the partner-brands enlightened the special guests on what makes Capiz special. This was followed by Anna Cheung Couture taking the stage with a fashion show that featured the night’s centerpiece. The event proceeded to Scott’s for the launch of the new menu, culminating in a fun raffle draw and a toast to the unique celebration.

“Casa Capiz” sets the ball in motion for Ascott BGC’s effort to highlight the precious material. The property is preparing for the Casa Capiz-themed suite launch. Also scheduled is a meaningful Christmas Tree Lighting event that will raise funds for the Capiz community that Bataan Shell Craft Trading supports.

Aside from an Ascott Soiree like the “Casa Capiz” event, the other Ascott brand signatures include lobby installation art, comprised of curated artworks that represent the overall theme of the property in an impactful manner without being too ornate, along with themed suites, featuring design artfully infused with the property’s theme. There’s also Ascott Artisan, or a confident and elegant individual who embodies and delivers the hallmarks of an art-inspired Ascott Experience, dedicated to making each guest’s stay more meaningful.

More information about Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila is available at www.discoverasr.com/en/ascott-the-residence/philippines/ascott-bonifacio-global-city-manila. For more details on The Ascott Limited Philippines, visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited and follow the group on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

