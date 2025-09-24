Artelia Philippines is redefining engineering excellence across industries, emerging as the trusted partner for transformative infrastructure solutions in the country. With a proven track record of delivering high-impact projects, Artelia is actively participating in shaping the future of industry, retail, renewable energy and infrastructure in the Philippines.

As a subsidiary of the global Artelia Group headquartered in France, Artelia Philippines brings international expertise and innovation to local projects, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and impactful engineering solutions.

Driving Sustainability in Retail

Artelia Philippines is a key strategic partner for Shell Philippines, delivering multi-year facilities management and EPCM services across more than 500 sites nationwide. The partnership supports Shell’s sustainability agenda through initiatives like the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and green infrastructure upgrades, demonstrating Artelia’s commitment to sustainable engineering solutions in the retail sector.

Powering Renewable Energy Initiatives

Furthering its dedication to clean energy, Artelia is the Owner’s Engineer and detailed design lead for a 4.6-MW Mini Hydropower Plant in Nueva Ecija. Once operational, this plant will provide clean, renewable energy to the province, helping drive the Philippines’ transition to sustainable power solutions and solidifying Artelia’s role in the renewable energy landscape.

Setting the Benchmark in Environmental Impact and Sustainability

Artelia is committed to advancing sustainable infrastructure through comprehensive environmental initiatives. A prime example is the successful acquisition of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) for the 440-MWp/337-MWac Ground Mounted Solar PV Project in the province of Isabela. From conducting in-depth Environmental Impact Assessments to Human Rights Assessment Reports, Artelia is not only ensuring regulatory compliance but also fostering sustainable development practices that protect local ecosystems and communities.

Pioneering Industry Solutions

In the industry sector, Artelia offers flexible, client-centric solutions that go beyond sustainability. Artelia Philippines completed a fire protection system and mixer equipment upgrade for a multinational manufacturer, ensuring enhanced safety and compliance with international standards. This project not only supports the client’s operational needs but also demonstrates Artelia’s ability to tailor its engineering solutions to various industries and challenges, delivering results that scale operations sustainably.

Infrastructure isn’t just about buildings and roads — it’s about the future of the Philippines. It’s the airports that open doors, the bridges that connect, and the public transit systems that move millions. Artelia Philippines is shaping that future through projects that prioritize sustainability, innovation, and transformative impact across critical sectors.

Learn more about how Artelia is engineering for impact in the Philippines. Visit us at www.ph.arteliagroup.com. For inquiries, contact us at contact.philippines@arteliagroup.com.

