Cebuana Lhuillier, the country’s leading microfinance services provider, has once again placed the Philippines on the global stage by winning an extraordinary 10 Gold Globee® Awards at the prestigious 2025 Globee® Awards for Innovation, also known as Golden Bridge Awards. The recognition highlights the company’s role as a pioneer in financial inclusion, innovation, and community empowerment.

Reflecting on the milestone, Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, shared: “To bring home 10 Gold Globee Awards for Innovation in one sweep is nothing short of extraordinary. These awards are proof that our drive for innovation, our commitment to financial inclusion, and our relentless pursuit of excellence are second to none. Cebuana Lhuillier isn’t just participating in global conversations — we’re leading them, and we intend to keep raising the bar for what Filipino companies can achieve.”

This year, Cebuana Lhuillier received Gold distinctions spanning leadership, corporate excellence, and social impact. Jean Henri Lhuillier personally secured three of the highest honors — Executive Achievement of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Maverick of the Year — underscoring his reputation as a visionary leader.

The company’s strength was also recognized across corporate categories, earning Gold for Achievement in Finance, marking a back-to-back win, along with Company of the Year | Diversified Services, and Company of the Year | Financial. In addition, Mike Sena, Cebuana Lhuillier’s First Vice-President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, was once again named Marketing Executive of the Year.

On the community front, Cebuana Lhuillier’s pioneering programs earned top recognition. Money Guro, a financial education video series featuring Jean Henri Lhuillier sharing practical guidance on budgeting, saving, investing, managing debt, and building wealth, secured Gold for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (Asia-Pacific) and Excellence in Content Marketing. Meanwhile, Iponventure, a program that promotes early savings among Filipino youth, was awarded Gold for Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative.

With 10 Gold Globee® Awards for Innovation to its name, Cebuana Lhuillier has not only raised the flag for Filipino excellence but also reaffirmed its mission: to make financial tools and opportunities accessible to all. This clean sweep is more than a collection of awards — it is proof of Cebuana Lhuillier’s enduring leadership in building a more financially inclusive future.

