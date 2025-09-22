By Jay Ann Bonghanoy

In the world of financing, transactions often take center stage. But for Global Dominion, success is defined by its impact on people’s lives. Guided by the belief that real progress is built on service and growth, the company has become a trusted partner for Filipinos nationwide.

From the moment a client walks into a branch or speaks to a Customer Service Representative, Global Dominion strives to deliver a level of “malasakit” that goes beyond traditional financing. Every interaction is rooted in care, ensuring that customers feel heard, valued, and supported. This service-first culture has helped turn dreams of car ownership, business expansion, and family security into reality, proof that #PwedePala.

The company’s impact is best reflected in the numbers. From January to July 2025, Global Dominion released almost 17 thousand accounts nationwide through its expanding network of 150 branches and counting, with approved loans amounting to P6.85 billion. Behind these figures are stories of opportunities unlocked, businesses strengthened, and families empowered.

Beyond serving clients, Global Dominion invests in its people. Programs such as Sales Ninja equip employees with modern selling skills and effective strategies, helping sales professionals achieve measurable results in today’s competitive market. Leadership development is also prioritized through Leaderology 1 (Foundations of Leadership), which builds self-leadership and credibility, and Leaderology 2 (Leading Others Effectively), which develops emotional intelligence, communication, and coaching skills. Together, these initiatives ensure that leaders are prepared not only to manage tasks but to inspire and empower teams.

The company also nurtures strong partnerships with dealers, loan consultants, and communities across the Philippines. These collaborations reflect the essence of #KaPartnerMosaPagAngat, the belief that true progress is best achieved together. Whether through innovative financing solutions, recognition events, or collaborative programs, Global Dominion works hand in hand with its stakeholders to drive shared success.

Looking ahead, Global Dominion continues to pursue its vision to make financing simplified. With digital innovations and nationwide accessibility at the forefront, the company remains committed to making financing easy, transparent, and within reach for every Filipino.

At Global Dominion, service and growth go hand in hand, proving one thing: #PwedePala when you have the right #KaPartnerMosaPagAngat.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.