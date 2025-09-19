SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), one of Southeast Asia’s leading integrated property developers, continues to expand its influence across diverse markets — from large-scale urban townships to coastal resorts and attainable housing — by creating developments that fuse sustainability, functionality and long-term community value.

The Bay Area’s Integrated Landmark

Along the Bay Area in Pasay City, the SM Mall of Asia Complex (MOAC) remains the company’s flagship township. Master-planned to bring together retail, residential, commercial and leisure components, the 89-hectare estate has transformed the Bay Area into one of the country’s most dynamic growth corridors.

Anchored by the SM Mall of Asia and complemented by the SMDC Residences, MOA Arena, SMX Convention Center, the E-Com Centers, National University and hotels such as Conrad Manila and Lanson Place Mall of Asia, the complex has become a lifestyle, tourism and business destination. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, it welcomed 34.5 million visitors, underscoring its role as a magnet for both commerce and culture.

Nature-Integrated Living in Tagaytay Highlands

South of Metro Manila, SM Prime is redefining resort-residential living through projects under Highlands Prime, Inc. Trealva at Midlands West exemplifies this approach with its low-density master plan designed to preserve panoramic mountain views and open landscapes. Its emphasis on nature integration reflects the growing demand for healthier, more sustainable living environments outside urban centers.

Resort-Inspired Coastal Communities

Along the Nasugbu, Batangas coastline, Costa del Hamilo, Inc. is building communities that merge coastal charm with modern comfort. Pico Terraces, within Pico de Loro Cove at Hamilo Coast, introduces 211 premium units spread across two residential suites. With one- to three-bedroom configurations, it caters to both families and leisure-driven buyers. Resort-style amenities — including a cascading pool, indoor and outdoor fitness zones, landscaped lawns and a contemporary clubhouse — encourage a lifestyle that balances relaxation and activity.

Expanding Hamilo Coast’s footprint, M Village at Marina Estates is a 12-hectare subdivision that devotes over 60% of its area to open spaces, waterways and rain gardens. Designed in collaboration with WATG Singapore, Joel Luna Planning and Design, and H1 Architecture, M Village’s tropical modern aesthetic blends seamlessly with its forest backdrop.

With only 177 residential lots, it offers a unique blend of amenities such as meditation gardens, camping areas and bi-level pools, creating a community deeply rooted in sustainability and outdoor living.

Affordable Homes with Life’s Essentials

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) continues to drive affordable homeownership through its Symphony Homes brand. Newly launched this year, Symphony Homes Mabalacat offers homes with 5-star amenities. Next to Clark International Airport and Clark Freeport Zone, the resort style community features a clubhouse, lap pool, community sports courts, playground and parks.

Summer Hills Development Corporation (SHDC) under SMDC also carries projects such as Sunnyhomes in Padre Garcia, Batangas and Sunnyvale in Concepcion, Tarlac, which are designed to deliver attainable housing that does not compromise on planning or community features.

Accessible via the Lipa-Padre Garcia Bypass and Old Roads, Sunnyhomes offers two-storey townhouses on 52-sq.m. lots with a 48-sq.m. floor area. Standard amenities include a guardhouse, pocket parks, clubhouse, basketball and fun courts, playgrounds and CCTV security in key areas.

On the other hand, along McArthur Highway, within the Vicinity of SM Tarlac, Sunnyvale offers four home types: cluster bungalows, bungalow duplexes, clustered lofted homes and loftable duplexes.

Building Across Market Segments

From mega-townships to mountain retreats, from coastal estates to affordable subdivisions, SM Prime’s portfolio reflects a deliberate strategy: to meet the needs of a wide spectrum of buyers while embedding sustainability and community value into every project.

“These recognitions inspire us to keep pushing boundaries in design and sustainability,” said Jessica Bianca T. Sy, Vice-President and Head of Design, Innovation and Strategy at SM Prime and SMDC, who was named PropertyGuru’s Rising Star. “Our goal is to shape communities that are not only relevant today but will continue to thrive and evolve with future generations.”

At the recent 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, SM Prime received multiple distinctions — including top honors for MOA Complex, Trealva, Pico Terraces, and Symphony Homes — cementing its reputation as a benchmark-setter in Philippine real estate.

