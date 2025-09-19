GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance superapp and largest cashless ecosystem, is introducing a new way for Filipinos to support worthy causes through a first-of-its-kind livestream quiz show under its GBayanihan program. The initiative offers a fun and interactive experience that makes giving more engaging while continuing to channel support to non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Many NGOs in the country continue to face difficulties in generating consistent financial support, limiting their ability to sustain their causes. At the same time, Filipinos are often met with multiple calls for donations across different channels, making it difficult to know which platforms are legitimate and which NGOs are credible.

To help address this problem, GCash created GBayanihan, a trusted in-app donation feature that connects users with reputable organizations. GBayanihan is a curated list of NGOs that adhere to the highest standards of audit and governance. All featured NGOs have both a Philippine Council for NGO Certification (PCNC) accreditation, considered the gold standard certification in the NGO sector, and a solicitation permit from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). These credentials confirm that featured organizations are authorized to raise funds and are properly audited.

GBayanihan serves as a bridge between millions of Filipinos and these trusted NGOs, ensuring every donation goes only to legitimate organizations.

The proceeds from the fundraising activity will go to organizations

engaged in community development, education, health, and shelter-building.

The telethon-inspired donation drive titled “Game to Give” combines entertainment, gamification, and philanthropy in one unique experience. It will feature 4 content creators competing in real-time trivia quizzes, each playing on behalf of their chosen causes. The winning influencer can secure up to ₱1 million in donations for their chosen organization. Among the causes to be represented are Ashley Rivera for Community Development, Hershey Neri for Education, Lottie Bie for Health, and Show Suzuki for Shelter. Featured NGOs are among the likes of UNICEF, ABS-CBN Foundation, InLife Foundation, and Virlanie.

What sets the event apart is its audience participation: every donation, even as small as 1 peso, by viewers translates into points for their chosen player’s team, directly linking support for NGOs with the excitement of competition. The show culminates with GCash awarding the winning creator with up to ₱1 million to be given to the NGOs under their cause, amplifying the impact of the fundraising drive and ensuring greater support for the beneficiary organizations.

“Through GBayanihan and Game to Give, we want to show how technology can open new opportunities for NGOs to reach supporters and raise funds in more innovative ways,” said CJ Alegre, AVP for Sustainability at GCash. “By leveraging the GCash network, we make it easier for Filipinos to engage with causes they care about, while creating a bigger collective impact for communities across the country.”

Game to Give is the pioneering GBayanihan project that connects livestream entertainment with charitable giving. By integrating the act of donating into digital platforms where people already spend their time, the initiative demonstrates that philanthropy can be simple, fun, and impactful.

With Game to Give, GCash reinforces its role as a bridge between technology and social good, showing how its network can help transform everyday digital interactions into meaningful support for NGOs.

Watch Game to Give this Friday, Sept. 19, live on the official GCash TikTok account with simultaneous streaming on Facebook, and donate via GBayanihan to help your chosen influencer and partner NGO win up to P1 million for their cause.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com.

