DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the country’s premier digital entertainment provider behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, today announced a landmark partnership with Philippine First Insurance Co., Inc. (PhilFirst), the country’s first domestic insurance company. Together, they have introduced the Philippines’ first-ever surety bond program for online gaming players — setting a new benchmark in player protection. The program takes effect immediately.

For players, this means more peace of mind every time they log in, as long as their eKYC (electronic Know-Your-Customer) information is up to date and they continue to play within the platform’s guidelines. Whether it’s a casual gamer or a loyal fan celebrating a big win, they can enjoy BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone knowing their wallets and balances are even better protected.

Through this initiative, eligible players benefit from an added financial safeguard. The surety bond protects player balances of up to P1 million per player, without requiring customers to purchase a separate policy.

“DigiPlus is proud to be the first in the industry to roll out this level of consumer protection,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco. “We are committed to putting our players first. With this surety bond, they can play confidently on BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, knowing that their funds are safeguarded.”

How does the DigiPlus surety bond work?

Eligibility: Players must be eKYC-verified, have made at least one successful deposit, and be in good standing within the platform’s guidelines.

Coverage: The surety bond safeguards player wallets and balances up to P1 million per player.

Activation: Protection is in place immediately and applies automatically for all eligible players across BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone.

This latest measure strengthens DigiPlus’ commitment to reliable customer service and protection, adding the surety bond to its 24/7 customer support and 130+ physical BingoPlus stores nationwide, which already serve as convenient and trusted outlets for players.

With the addition of the surety bond, DigiPlus continues to raise industry standards — delivering not only engaging and innovative gaming offerings but also a stronger guarantee of trust, security, and peace of mind for its customers.

