The Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines (JFC) will present the Arangkada Lifetime Achievement Award to former Secretary Rene Almendras during the Arangkada Philippines Investment Forum on Sept. 25-26, 2025, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City. This 14th annual high-level forum will convene 500 top leaders from government, business, civil society, academe, and media to promote deeper investment and economic growth in the Philippines. The award presentation is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 25, and will be followed by an acceptance speech from Rene Almendras.

The annual Arangkada Lifetime Achievement Award honors a person who has, in the public, private, and/or nonprofit sector(s) over a period of at least 25 years, contributed to significant and enduring improvements in the conditions and environment for business in the Philippines. With this award, the JFC acknowledges Rene Almendras’ vast experience in both the private and public sectors, including as Secretary of Energy, Cabinet Secretary and Secretary of Foreign Affairs, President of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), Private Sector Representative to the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), and in various senior leadership roles at the Ayala Group, Citibank, Aboitiz Group, and Manila Water. He has received multiple awards and recognitions, including the Order of Lakandula, Rank of Gold Cross Bayani, a Presidential award and the highest honor given to a civilian by the Republic of the Philippines, for his exemplary service.

On receiving the award, Mr. Almendras said:

“I consider it a distinct privilege and honor to be acknowledged by the Joint Foreign Chambers with this Lifetime Achievement Award. We as a nation are fortunate that foreign businesses are here invested in our country and well-organized through the foreign chambers, who have all united in the pursuit of accelerating economic development. Arangkada as an aspiration brings all of us in the business and private sector working with the government for the benefit of the Filipino people.

I am excited to participate in this year’s forum, where I hope to share the urgent need for an Economic Security perspective to deal with the very recent global shifts and trends referred to as the new age of geo-economics. The new realities we face require even more what JFC and Arangkada espouse: investment promotion and public-private partnership. The complexity of these new realities requires a holistic and comprehensive perspective which calls for the government and the private sector to come together to understand, analyze, and respond to global developments.

Even with the new global situation, we must continue to aspire for accelerated progressive businesses, industries, and the economy to benefit Filipinos. Pangarap natin umarangkada tayong lahat, walang maiiwan (Our dream is to Arangkada — accelerate forward — together. No one will be left behind).”

The presidents of the Joint Foreign Chambers issued a joint statement:

“Rene Almendras exemplifies the collaborative spirit of the Arangkada Philippines Project. His leadership in both the private and public sectors, and his commitment to advancing inclusive economic growth make him a truly deserving recipient of this recognition. We are excited to officially honor him at the Arangkada Forum on Sept. 25.”

This year’s Arangkada Forum goes beyond traditional dialogue by offering a more immersive and interactive experience through sector-focused discussions, business networking, live exhibits, and on-the-ground investment tours. Day 1 (Sept. 25, 2025) of the forum will feature keynote addresses and plenary panels with prominent officials including Secretary Frederick Go, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs and Chairperson of the Economic Development Group; Secretary Ralph Recto of the Department of Finance; and Director-General Ernesto Perez of the Anti-Red Tape Authority, among others. Sector-specific breakout sessions will follow in the afternoon, offering delegates the opportunity to gain insights into industry trends, reforms, and investment opportunities in key sectors, including agribusiness, infrastructure, manufacturing and logistics, tourism, critical minerals, creative industries, and IT-BPM (Information Technology-Business Process Management). Day 2 (Sept. 26, 2025) will feature business-to-business and business-to-government networking, interactive booth exhibits, and in-depth industry talks, providing a unique platform for direct engagement between investors, business leaders, and key government decision-makers.

Delegates may choose between a Regular Pass or the Immersive Investors Pass, the latter of which includes curated investment site tours, cultural experiences, and exclusive closed-door briefings with top officials and industry players.

To learn more and register, visit www.arangkadaphilippines.com/forum2025 or contact forum@arangkadaphilippines.com. Members of the JFC are encouraged to reach out to their respective chambers for special member discounts. Companies interested in visibility and branding opportunities may explore sponsorship packages, including booth sponsorships.

The 2025 Arangkada Forum is proudly supported by sponsors, including First Philippine Holdings, Mastercard, SGV, Ayala Corp., Capital One, Citi Philippines, Eastern Communications, International Container Terminal Services, Inc., Marubeni, Royal Cargo, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, AboitizPower, AIG, BDO, Cargill Philippines, Converge Global Business, GHD, Meralco, OceanaGold, ACCIONA, KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co., and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. Manila Branch. The event is also supported by event and media partners, such as the Center for International Private Enterprise, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Association of International Shipping Lines, Inc., British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (Phil), Inc., Foundation for Economic Freedom, German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, La Camara, Monde Nissin, Philippine Mining Club, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc., Stratbase Group, Swiss Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, US-ASEAN Business Council, Astoria Vacation and Leisure Club, Inc., Xperto, ANC, BusinessMirror, BusinessWorld, GMA Network, Inquirer.net, Malaya Business Insight, Philippine Daily Inquirer, and The Philippine Star.

About the Joint Foreign Chambers and Arangkada Philippines

The Joint Foreign Chambers (JFC) is a coalition of the American, Canadian, European, Japanese, and Korean chambers, as well as the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters, Inc. Arangkada Philippines is the major advocacy project of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce that supports and promotes open international trade, increased foreign investment, and improved conditions for business to benefit both the Philippines and the countries the JFC members represent. Since 2010, the Arangkada Forum has been a leading platform for high-level dialogue between the private sector and the Philippine government.

