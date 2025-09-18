The event is set to gather 2,000+ marketers, digital professionals to future-proof the industry

Celebrating a decade of digital marketing innovation, the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP), the leading organization known for its excellence and innovation in digital marketing, will set the stage for unlocking the next evolution of customer engagement at the 10th edition of the annual Digital Congress (DigiCon), with the theme, “The Age of ‘i’: The Power of Personalization,” to be held on Oct. 16 to 17, 2025, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Pasay City, Metro Manila.

Now in its 10th year, the major digital convention will gather global and local industry experts, thought leaders, and technology pioneers to explore the complexities of personalization in an AI-driven world, unlocking strategies for scalable and impactful connections.

DigiCon ‘The Age of ‘i” 2025 will offer attendees opportunities to learn, interact, and collaborate through five focused tracks:

Innovation (AI)

Intelligence (Data Science)

Immersive (Retail and Activations)

Impact (Brand Building)

Integration (Business Transformation)

These tracks, along with various practical and immersive activities, aim to enable attendees to explore the latest trends and emerging technologies in personalized marketing, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration among industry professionals.

“We are entering an era where personalization is paramount. This year’s theme, ‘The Age of ‘i,’ celebrates the transformative power of technology to create unique, meaningful connections with customers. In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, brands must navigate how to cultivate personal experiences in a connected world, driving stronger brand loyalty and effective customer experience. DMAP DigiCon 2025 will be the destination to empower digital marketers to navigate this era and explore the future of personalized experiences,” DigiCon 2025 Chair Alan Fontanilla said.

Delegates of this year’s event will also get the opportunity to obtain program certifications in partnership with the Certified Digital Marketer (CDM). This initiative aligns with DMAP’s mission to future-proof the industry by providing crucial insights and skills, empowering marketers to stay ahead of the curve in the digital age amid evolving consumer behaviors and rapid technological shifts.

“Filipinos are even more connected and are changing their habits digitally, so digital marketers must possess new levels of expertise and adaptability. DMAP is committed to leading the industry in navigating this complex landscape, providing the critical insights and skills necessary to thrive in an era of hyper-personalization. We continue to strive towards fostering an ecosystem where innovation thrives, and where professionals are equipped to shape the future of digital engagement,” DMAP President Miko David said.

Building on past successes, DigiCon The Age of ‘i’ 2025 expects to attract over 2,000 attendees from various sectors, including marketing, advertising, business, academia, media, and innovation.

To secure your spot and learn more about DMAP DigiCon The Age of ‘i’ 2025, you may visit https://www.digicon.com.ph or email conference@dmap.com.ph.

