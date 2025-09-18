True to its mission of championing the well-being of its people, Mynt, the parent company of GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance super app, is enhancing its medical and financial support for its employees—reflecting a deep commitment to compassion and holistic care.

As part of its Alagang GCash program and to further strengthen its health and wellness campaign, this partnership with AC Health aims to ensure that GCash Kabarkadas receive comprehensive cancer care, supporting them throughout their entire treatment journey. The Healthway Medical Network will also provide essential support for the program by offering a range of preventive care and treatment services to employees, including vaccinations and health screenings at their facilities.

Developed to redefine employee support, the Alagang GCash program provides holistic care to its workforce. This comprehensive initiative addresses every aspect of well-being—financial, physical, mental, emotional, and familial—and sets a new benchmark for employee benefits in the Philippine digital finance sector.

“What we’re doing is we’re making our benefits better, especially for cancer care, so that we’re more worry-free. It’s our attempt to tell you that you’re not alone when these things happen,” said Martha Sazon, president and CEO of Mynt, the parent company of GCash.

“At Mynt, we believe that caring for our people means supporting every part of their well-being — from health to financial security, and even emotional resilience. Through Alagang GCash and our partnership with AC Health, we want our employees to feel that they are never alone in their journey, especially during life’s most difficult battles,” Mynt Chief People Officer Robert Gonzales added.

The event brought together the Mynt leadership team and its partners to solidify its commitment through the Working with Cancer Pledge — from the cancer care standee to the ribbon pins worn proudly by its employees. The Working with Cancer Pledge rallies companies and organizations around the world to erase the stigma of cancer and create an environment where employees impacted by cancer feel supported in the workplace.

The new comprehensive cancer care benefit of Mynt includes a reimbursable allowance for cancer prevention and screening, building on the existing coverage for annual medical check-ups, vaccines, and wellness. In addition, the company will now cover any remaining cancer-related treatment and hospitalization expenses for employees that exceed their current HMO and critical illness benefits.

Employees diagnosed with cancer will also be granted an additional 60 paid leaves, while those with dependents who are battling this serious illness will be entitled to an additional 30 paid leaves so they can take care of them. These are in addition to their annual vacation leaves, sick leaves, and paid time off.

As part of its holistic approach to care, Mynt will provide access to a psychologist specialized in supporting cancer patients and employees with loved ones facing a cancer diagnosis, helping them navigate the emotional challenges and strengthen their mental well-being.

Mynt will also assign a case manager who can conduct home visits, as needed, to help patients with their recovery. Additionally, employees will have access to a pool of caregivers, if needed.

Employees diagnosed with terminal cancer may claim up to 100% of their life insurance benefit during their treatment journey.

Through Alagang GCash, the company underscores its commitment to holistic employee wellness, ensuring that every Kabarkada is supported not just at work but in their overall health and well-being.

