Obesity is a growing health challenge in the Philippines. According to the Food and Nutrition Research Institute, 39% of Filipino adults — or nearly 4 out of 10 aged 20 to 59 — are obese. This condition is closely linked to serious illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes, both of which continue to place a heavy burden on Filipino families and the healthcare system.

In response to this urgent health issue, Watsons Philippines, the country’s leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, has partnered with global healthcare company Novo Nordisk to offer free obesity screenings in select Watsons stores. The initiative aims to promote early detection, raise awareness, and provide guidance on managing obesity and its related health risks.

The in-store activation will run for three months across 18 Watsons branches, offering free clinics every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Screenings will be conducted by trained healthcare providers who will be on-site to conduct assessments and provide expert advice to customers. For the complete list of participating outlets and the detailed schedule, customers are encouraged to follow Watsons Philippines’ official social media pages.

“At Watsons, we believe good health should be within reach for every Filipino. Partnering with Novo Nordisk strengthens our commitment to making preventive care more accessible and affordable. By offering free obesity screenings in our stores, we empower families with the knowledge and tools to take control of their health and live healthier lives,” said Joweeh B. Liao, Watsons Philippines director for Health Business Unit, Finance, and Property Development.

Beyond this initiative, Watsons continues to strengthen its role as a health partner for the community. With over 1,200 stores nationwide, many with extended hours and an expanding number of 24/7 outlets, Watsons ensures access to care anytime, anywhere. Customers can also order through the Watsons online app, opt to pick up in-store, or avail of the 2-3 hour medicine delivery for added convenience. Alongside these services, Watsons offers a wide range of medicines and tools for ght management, obesity, and diabetes care, supporting busy individuals and families in managing their health on a daily basis.

For Novo Nordisk, the collaboration is aligned with its global ‘Truth About Weight’ campaign, which promotes awareness, combats stigma, and supports science-based approaches to obesity care. “Obesity can greatly affect a person’s quality of life, which is why we at Novo Nordisk, in partnership with Watsons Philippines, are committed to raising the awareness and understanding of the public about obesity. Through the screening initiative, we aim to make screening for obesity more accessible, provide a more comprehensive assessment of a person’s obesity risk, and guide them in taking control of their well-being,” said Wei Sun, Novo Nordisk Philippines general manager.

This partnership reinforces Watsons’ goal of being a trusted health partner and the go-to destination for the wellness needs of Filipinos. More than just a retailer, Watsons provides education, support, and services that uplift communities. Guided by its brand promise — Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great — Watsons remains committed to empowering every Filipino to live a healthier life.

Download the Watsons App today on the App Store or Google Play and enjoy amazing health and wellness deals, offers, and discounts. From health essentials and pharmacy services to expert advice, Watsons, your trusted health and wellness partner, has everything you need to stay on top of your health, beauty, and wellness goals.

Make every purchase count with a Watsons Club membership! Sign up today and gain access to exclusive perks, member-only promos, and special privileges that bring even more value to your wellness journey. It’s the most innovative way to shop for products and services that help you look good, feel great, and live a healthy life every day.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.